Hapstone RS knife sharpener hits Kickstarter

If you need a professional easy-to-use knife sharpener that can be used with a wide range of different cutting tools from pocket knives to kitchen knives, it might be worth your while checking out the new Hapstone RS knife sharpener which is launched via Kickstarter this month. The project has already raised over twice its required pledge goal thanks to 90 backers with still 24 days remaining.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $135 or £113 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Hapstone RS is a new knife sharpening system from the Ukrainian team of Hapstone that will surprise you with its efficiency and ease of use. If you want the knives in your kitchen, in your repair shop, or just for your hobbies to be always sharp then Hapstone RS is the perfect choice for you. Our sharpening system is designed to be versatile and accommodate a wide range of knife sizes and thickness. Whether you have a small paring knife or a large chef’s knife, our system can handle it all.”

Knife sharpener

“With a range of 40 to 230 mm in length and up to 6 mm in thickness, our sharpening system can easily sharpen all types of knives, from thin fillet knives to thick cleavers. In addition, our innovative design ensures that your knife is securely held in place during the sharpening process, so you can be sure that your knife will be sharpened evenly and consistently every time.”

If the Hapstone RS campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Hapstone RS project play the promotional video below.

“Designed with durability and performance in mind, this module is made from high-quality materials that are built to last. Its magnetic attachment system ensures a secure and stable connection, while its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to use. The stone holder, screws, clamps, and the frame of the rotating module are made of solid aircraft aluminum. The heavy 8 mm steel base with silicone feet makes the sharpener absolutely stable.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the knife sharpener, jump over to the official Hapstone RS crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals