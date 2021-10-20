Knee Plus offers knee pain relief using LED and laser technology from £249

Anyone who suffers from excruciating knee pain may be interested in a new system specifically designed to target knee joint issues and provide treatment and effective knee pain relief using targeted laser and light therapy technology. Aptly named Knee Plus the new pain relief system has been created to increase blood flow to damaged tissue by dilating blood vessels and decreases regional inflammatory cytokines. Knee Plus can help relieve knee pain inside your knee joint or on the side allowing you to bend your knee with confidence.

Knee Plus can help relieve knee pain if :

– You’ve had a traumatic injury in the past (MCL, ACL, Meniscus, Muscle Tear or Sprain, Ankle Sprains, etc)

– You think twice before doing what you love because of pain

– You always have the idea of surgery in the back of your head

– You are afraid of getting back to your sports activities

“By creating a joint-specific device, we can ensure that the device consistently delivers the right dosage to your internal tissue where it will have the highest impact on your recovery. The LED lights aim to provide surface-level therapy while the lasers help effectively penetrate joints and internal tissues. The combination of LED lights and lasers allows Knee+ to produce optimal wavelengths throughout one session.”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the knee pain relief project from roughly $249 or £181 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Knee Plus campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Knee Plus knee pain relief project play the promotional video below.

Knee pain relief inside

“The Knee+ modules are battery-powered and rapidly recharge through the magnetic charging dock. The charging dock is portable so you can bring Knee+ with you anywhere! Working with world class Physios, Doctors & Sports Scientists, we created our own Reviiv Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). This team of medically trained specialists works daily to keep athletes on the field, US Army & Navy personnel in optimal performance, and weekend warrior cross-fitters at their peak. This SAB ensured our product meets the highest standards so that you can get back to doing what you love best.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the knee pain relief system, jump over to the official Knee Plus crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

