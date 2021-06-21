KloudNote E Ink tablet runs Android 8.1

Geniatech has this week unveiled a new Android E Ink tablet in the form of the KloudNote featuring a 10.3 inch display, stylus and Android 8.1 operating system. Powered by an 1.2 GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 processor and supported by 2GB of RAM and capable of being equipped with up to 32 GB of on-board storage the E Ink tablet is priced at $449 and is now available to preorder directly from the official Geniatech website.

Check out the video below to learn more about the versatile KloudNote E Ink tablet which can be used for sketching, notetaking and reading and offers users a 1872 x 1404 pixel resolution and is fitted with a 4,000 mAh battery, USB-C port, headphone jack, speaker, and integrated microphone for recording notes and messages. The KloudNote E Ink tablet weighs 385 g and measures 250 x 175 x 7.6mm in size

Specifications and features of the KloudNote E Ink tablet include :

SoC – Unnamed quad-core Cortex-A35 processor @ 1.2 GHz

System Memory – 2GB RAM

Storage – 16GB or 32GB eMMC flash

Display of the E Ink tablet 10.3-inch E-Ink flexible screen with cover-lens, 1872×1404 resolution, capacitive touch and electromagnetic touch with support for a stylus with 4096-level of pressure sensitivity

Connectivity

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2

Optional 2G/3G/4G

Audio – Earphone jack, built-in speaker & microphone

USB – 1x USB-C port for charging

Documents Formats – PDF/EPUB/TXT/HTML/RTF/FB2/DOC/MOBI/CHM…

Image Formats – PNG/JPG/TIFF/BMP

Audio Formats – WAV/MP3

Battery – 4,000mAh good for about one week when using the device 2 hours per day

Dimensions – 250 x 175 x 7.6mm

“The KloudNote E Ink tablet is a professional e-notebook and e-book reader. KloudNote combines the simplicity and comfort of reading and writing in real paper with the ease of access of digital notes. KloudNote is how we learned to be productive in school and is how our minds enter a creative space that is free from distraction.

The E Ink Android tablet can show past notes and the e-book you have browsed at any time and any space. At all, KloudNote can satify business peoples, student, teachers, editors, etc all the needs and experiences of note taking and reading. You can choose differeny font style and add graphics, you can also erase the notes with built-in eraser, your notes will sync to cloud automatically after it save successfully in Kloud Note.”

Source : KloudNote : Liliputing : CNX Software

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals