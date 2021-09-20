KIOXIA has this month introduced its new low latency high endurance Storage Class Memory (SCM) which will soon be available in KIOXIA SSDs. KIOXIA PCIe 4.0 SDD with low latency, high endurance storage class memory (SCM) enterprise SSDs are suitable for high-performance Tier 0 computing, server and storage systems that require high levels of performance and reliability.

Equipped storage provide high reliability and data protection incorporating power-loss-protection (PLP) and encryption technology combined with lightweight and low power consumption. Based on 96-layer BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory, the CM6 Series of dual-port PCIe 4.0/ NVMe SSDs is available in 2.5-inch (15 mm Z-height) form factor with capacities up to 30.72 TB. These SSDs feature Power Loss Protection (PLP) and offer a range of security/encryption options.

“Enterprise IT architects are always trying to accelerate data access and are now looking to storage class memory to deliver lower latency and higher performance than TLC-based flash storage to their applications,” noted Jeff Janukowicz, research vice president, IDC. “NVMe SCM SSD solutions, such as the KIOXIA FL6 Series, will help fulfill the needs of this fast-growing market where spending is expected to increase tenfold by 2025 compared to today.”

FL6 Series storage class memory SSD features

PCIe 4.0 and NVMe 1.4 specification compliant; ready for NVMe-oF deployments

Native dual-port for high-availability and resiliency

60 DWPD endurance and capacities from 800 GB to 3200 GB

Enterprise reliability of 2.5M hours

SED and FIPS 140-2 security options

“SCM is the next frontier for enterprise storage, and our FL6 Series SSD is designed to cost-effectively fill the gap between DRAM and traditional TLC-based flash SSDs,” said Neville Ichhaporia, vice president, SSD marketing and product management, KIOXIA America, Inc. “For tiered and caching architectures, KIOXIA continues to create innovative storage solutions that improve storage latency and system reliability. As one of the world’s leading flash memory suppliers, our mature manufacturing processes, proven scalability and time-tested SLC reliability gives FL6 Series customers reliability advantages to create more compelling storage solutions.”

KIOXIA is now sampling its FL6 Series enterprise NVMe SCM SSDs to key industry partners and customers and more information on availability and pricing is expected to be made available in the coming months. As always as soon more information is released we will keep you up to speed.

Source : KIOXIA

