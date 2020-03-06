WaveWear reusable sports taping performance wear offers an alternative to kinesiology taping

If you could do with a little extra support when playing your favourite sport or working out you may be interested in new performance wear clothing, which includes extra support similar to that provided by taping, in a reusable form. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the bio adhesive taping technology which is included in the WaveWear performance wear.

“You have probably heard of kinesiology taping or seen athletes using sports taping. Kinesiology taping is known to enhance performance, reduce pain and muscle fatigue, and promote recovery. Benefits of taping are widely researched. But Kinesiology taping is complicated. Taping requires tapes, scissors, and instructions. It is just too difficult to master taping. You need help to tape certain parts of the body. “

“WaveWear is built in with thin, elastic material called BWAS™(Bio Waved Adhesive Silicone). BWAS has enough adhesive strength for the taping effect and is exceptionally elastic and durable. WaveWear is safe. BWAS was clinically tested to be harmless to the skin and leaves no residue. WaveWear is certified as class 1 grade from Europe CE medical test. WaveWear is durable. WaveWear was tested under harsh conditions. BWAS™ will stay on the fabric and will not lose adhesion even after washing. It’s resistant to sweat so it will maintain adhesive strength even when you are sweating.”

Source : Kickstarter

