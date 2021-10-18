Kincase urban backpack made from level 5 cut proof fabric

If you are searching for a rugged backpack with plenty of security features such as anti-cut fabric, RFID blocking pocket, TSA combination lock, double layer puncture resistant zipper and more. Early bird pledges are now available for the urban backpack from roughly $109 or £80 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 52% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Cut proof urban backpack keeps your gear safe as you travel

“We use cut-proof fabric to the Kincase backpack that is mainly composed of ultra-high molecular weight polyethene (UHMWPE), glass fibreglass, polyester fibre polyester. Among them, UHMWPE and glass fibre are inorganic non-metallic materials that can be recycled and reused. Our team has 24 years of design and manufacturing experience in the luggage industry and is committed to creating functions for users. Our products integrate aesthetics and user experience design.

Our researched products have been announced as the winner of Good Design Award in Japan, IF Award and Reddot Award in Germany, IDEA Award in the United States, Red Star Design Award in China, Goldenpin Concept Award in Taiwan, China, and more design awards.”

If the Kincase campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Kincase urban backpack project view the promotional video below.

“Convert your Kincase into a duffle bag by stashing the shoulder straps. You can haul all of your gear in a sleek, stylish, and easy-to-carry duffle bag without having to sacrifice style. We will optimize shipping route by DHL, USPS and other reliable shipping companies. Also, we have over 150 distributors to help us to accomplish the delivery plan, we make sure all our backers will receive their pledges at the planned delivery time.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the urban backpack, jump over to the official Kincase crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals