iCopy-X smart RFID locksmith tool $127

Locksmiths searching for a portable handheld smart RFID multitool may be interested in the new iCopy-X created by the team at Nikola T. Lab and this month launched via Kickstarter to raise the required funds needed to make the jump from concept into production. The next generation RFID copier provides an easy way duplicate tags. Simply place the card/fob on the iCopy-X and with one button you are able to scan, read, crack and copy with the instructions given. It’s that simple. iCopy-X has been specifically designed to provide you with an all-in-one comprehensive RFID duplication solution, allowing for seamless reading, cracking, decoding, duplication, backup, and analysis of most low-frequency and high-frequency RFID chipsets on the market.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $127 or £94 (depending on current exchange rates). If the iCopy-X campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the iCopy-X smart RFID locksmith multitool project watch the promotional video below.

“iCopy has been the must-have tool for all locksmiths all around the world. With major upgrades from access control system vendors, we have been constantly updating our device for the international market. With its handheld design, we have been the best tool to have in the market unlike other competitors requiring their device to be used with a computer. This year we have partnered with major players in the RFID research field to come out with an all-new iCopy called iCopy-X.”

“iCopy-X is a “super” automated handheld RFID copier based on Proxmark3. iCopy-X can read, crack, duplicate, sniff and simulate without the use of a PC. iCopy-X would be the No.1 tool to have whether you are a locksmith, landlord, property management team, or even security company.”

“The current iCopy-X is the latest and most powerful RFID copier in the market now. It covers what its previous versions can do and we added more RFID system cloning and also other functionalities including simulating and analyzing.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the smart RFID locksmith multitool, jump over to the official iCopy-X crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals