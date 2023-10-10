Teach your kids the microscopic world with Apexel kids microscope

Anyone wishing to teach their children about the microscopic world normally unseen in everyday life. Might be interested in a new microscope which has been specifically designed for kids. The Apexel kids microscope offers a new way young learners can explore the microscopic world. It’s not just a tool; it’s a gateway to a world unseen by the naked eye, a world that can spark curiosity and foster a lifelong love for science.

Explore the microscopic world

The Apexel kids microscope boasts an ultra HD 800x magnification, a feature that allows children to delve into the intricate details of the microscopic world. Whether it’s the veins of a leaf, the fibers of a fabric, or the cells of an onion peel, the microscope’s high-definition magnification brings these minute details into sharp focus. This level of detail can be a catalyst for a child’s curiosity, encouraging them to ask questions and seek answers.

Early bird incentives are now available for the radical project from roughly $99 or £81 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 41% off the established retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

One of the most striking features of the Apexel kids microscope is its compact, ergonomic design. Weighing just 109g, it’s lightweight enough for a child to carry around, whether in a backpack or attached to a belt loop. The device also comes with a lanyard that can be transformed into a neckstrap, allowing for hands-free use. This portability makes the microscope a versatile tool for both indoor and outdoor exploration.

Kids microscope

The Apexel kids microscope is designed for easy one-touch operation, making it accessible even to young children. The device features an intuitive interface with no complicated settings, allowing children to focus on their exploration rather than grappling with complex controls. The microscope also features a 2-inch LCD screen that provides vibrant high-definition imagery, enhancing the user experience.

The microscope’s adjustable magnification and 3-level adjustable LED ring light allow for clear viewing in various lighting conditions. The device can also transform into a desktop microscope with a stable base, providing a more traditional microscope experience when needed. These features make the Apexel kids microscope a flexible tool that can adapt to a child’s changing needs and interests.

If the Apexel campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2024. To learn more about the Apexel kids microscope project survey the promotional video below.

Apexel microscope

In addition to its viewing capabilities, the Apexel kids microscope also has HD photo and video capabilities. With TF card support for unlimited scientific documentation, children can capture their discoveries and share them with others. This feature not only enhances the learning experience but also allows children to communicate their findings, fostering skills in observation, documentation, and communication.

The Apexel kids microscope is made from eco-friendly ABS material, ensuring it’s safe for children and the environment. The design is child-friendly, with smooth, contoured surfaces and no sharp edges. This attention to detail underscores the thoughtfulness that has gone into the design of the microscope, making it not just a tool, but a companion in a child’s journey of discovery.

Currently, the Apexel kids microscope is available for backing on Kickstarter. This campaign represents an opportunity for parents, educators, and anyone interested in promoting science education to support a tool that can make a significant difference in a child’s learning journey. The Apexel kids microscope is more than just a microscope; it’s a tool that can inspire, educate, and ignite a passion for science in children.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the kids microscope, jump over to the official Apexel crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



