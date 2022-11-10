Kia Stinger to be replaced by Kia EV6 GT

Kia has announced that it is no longer selling its Kia Stinger performance sedan in the UK, the company will replace the car with an all-electric Kia EV6 GT.

The Stinger was a popular car for Kia, it had a 3.2 litre B6 and some impressive performance with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.7 seconds.

The car that is replacing it is even faster, the new Kia EV6 GT will have an 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.5 seconds and this new electric car will come with 577 horsepower. It will have a range of 265 miles.

The Kia Stinger first burst on to the scene in 2017, and received a range of updates in 2021. Powered by a 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine, the Stinger has been – for several years – Kia’s fastest-accelerating car to date, achieving the 0-to-62mph sprint in 4.7 seconds.

It was also a totemic car for Kia. The high-performance, rear-wheel drive sports saloon served as a bold statement of intent for the brand, capable of covering great distances in comfort and style. Kia’s ‘grand tourer’ also introduced the brand to a different type of buyer, playing an important role in transforming perceptions of Kia in recent years.

Waiting in the wings to take its place is the all-electric, zero-emissions EV6 GT, with first customer deliveries starting in the UK before the end of the year. The new model not only takes the Stinger’s crown for fastest-accelerating Kia, sprinting from 0-to-62mph in 3.5 seconds. It is also the most powerful production car that Kia has ever made, with its dual-motor electric powertrain producing 577 bhp (430kW) and 740 Nm (546lb ft) torque.

The first deliveries of the new EV6 GT will start in the UK from Q4 2022, Kia also revealed that they will continue to offer the Kia Stinger in South Korea,

Source Kia





