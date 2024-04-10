Kia Sorento Starts at £41,995 in the UK

The new Kia Sorento is now available in the UK and pricing for the car starts at £41,995. The car has a range of options, whether you prioritize fuel efficiency or power. You can choose from a range of powertrains, including a 2.2-litre diesel, a 1.6-litre turbocharged-petrol hybrid (HEV), and a 1.6-litre turbocharged-petrol plug-in hybrid (PHEV). The HEV and PHEV models are paired with a <strong>smooth 6-speed automatic transmission</strong>, while the diesel variant impresses with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, delivering a responsive and engaging driving experience. As the Sorento celebrates its 21st birthday, it continues to evolve, drawing inspiration from Kia’s groundbreaking flagship SUV, the EV9. The result is a bold, rugged appearance that is sure to turn heads wherever your adventures take you.

The three-tier structure ensures that you can find a Sorento that aligns with your budget while enjoying a high level of standard equipment. From LED lighting and heated front seats to a smart entry system, 6x USB-C ports, a 12.3-inch touchscreen navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, and comprehensive safety and security systems, the Sorento offers an unparalleled driving experience. With the order books open, now is the perfect time to embark on your next family adventure with the new Kia Sorento by your side.

Specifications:

Starting Price: £41,995

Trim Levels: ‘2’, ‘3’, ‘4’

Powertrains: 2.2-litre diesel, 1.6-litre HEV, 1.6-litre PHEV

Transmission: 6-speed automatic (HEV, PHEV), 8-speed dual-clutch (diesel)

Seating: Standard seven seats

Design Inspiration: Kia EV9

Interior Features: Fingerprint recognition, dual 12.3-inch displays, ambient lighting, head-up display

Sustainability: Artificial leather, recycled PET cloth

Standard Equipment: LED lighting, heated front seats, smart entry system, 6x USB-C ports, 12.3-inch touchscreen navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, safety and security systems

Source Kia



