Kia shows off 2023 Niro in Korea

Kia has officially revealed the 2023 Niro at the Seoul Mobility Show, and it has an interesting look. It’s got design cues reminiscent of the HabaNiro concept that the automaker showed off a few years ago. Similar details from that concept car include the LED headlights, grille accents, and two-tone on the rear quarter panels.

While it has some design similarities, the vehicle is quite different from the show car. It has a more rounded design that is production-ready. While the images are renderings, the interior shot shows a very minimalist and attractive design with LCD panels for the infotainment screen and gauge cluster.

One of the interesting touches that Kia is discussing for the vehicle is for versions equipped with navigation features. On navigation-equipped Niros, fully electric and hybrid models will have the ability to automatically change to electric mode in parts of the city that require that. Unfortunately, Kia didn’t offer much in the way of specifications or details on the car this time. More information is expected over the next few months.

