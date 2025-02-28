Kia Completes EV Lineup EV4 & Concept EV2 Revealed

The Kia EV4 is poised to make a significant impact on the electric vehicle (EV) market by offering a unique and innovative approach to the sedan and hatchback segments. As Kia’s first fully electric sedan and hatchback, the EV4 seamlessly integrates advanced technology, striking design elements, and impressive performance capabilities to capture the attention of a new generation of environmentally conscious drivers. The EV4 is built on Kia’s innovative Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which allows for two battery configurations: a 58.3 kWh standard battery and an 81.4 kWh long-range battery. The long-range sedan model features an industry-leading range of up to 630 km (WLTP), ensuring that the EV4 caters to the diverse needs of both urban commuters and those who frequently embark on long-distance journeys.

Performance and Charging Capabilities

Under the hood, the Kia EV4 is equipped with a powerful 150 kW motor, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 7.4 seconds for the sedan variant and 7.7 seconds for the hatchback. This impressive performance is complemented by the EV4’s efficient charging capabilities. Utilizing DC fast charging, the vehicle can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 31 minutes, minimizing downtime and ensuring that drivers can quickly get back on the road. Furthermore, the EV4 incorporates advanced features such as Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) capabilities, allowing users to power external devices or even contribute energy back to the grid when needed. These innovative features transform the EV4 from a simple mode of transportation into a versatile tool that seamlessly integrates with modern lifestyles.

Design and Connectivity

The Kia EV4’s design philosophy draws inspiration from the company’s ‘Opposites United’ approach, which harmoniously blends contemporary aesthetics with functional elements. The vehicle’s minimalist interior is centered around a stunning 30-inch wide-screen display, offering users a seamless and immersive connectivity and entertainment experience. The display provides access to popular platforms such as YouTube and Netflix, ensuring that passengers remain engaged and entertained throughout their journeys. The EV4 also features the innovative Digital Key 2.0 system, which allows users to access the vehicle using their smartphones or even an Apple Watch™, eliminating the need for traditional keys. Additionally, the i-Pedal 3.0 regenerative braking system enhances driving comfort and efficiency by allowing single-pedal driving, further optimizing the EV4’s performance.

Pricing and Availability

Production of the Kia EV4 sedan is set to commence in Korea in March 2025, with sales in the Korean market following shortly thereafter. The hatchback variant, which will be exclusively produced in Slovakia, is slated to target European markets in the second half of 2025. While pricing details have not yet been disclosed, Kia aims to position the EV4 as an accessible option for a wide range of customers, aligning with the company’s vision of accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles on a global scale. North American markets and other regions can expect the EV4 to become available later in the year, further expanding Kia’s presence in the EV segment.

Specifications

Battery Options: 58.3 kWh (standard) and 81.4 kWh (long-range)

58.3 kWh (standard) and 81.4 kWh (long-range) Range: Up to 630 km (WLTP) for the long-range sedan, 590 km for the hatchback

Up to 630 km (WLTP) for the long-range sedan, 590 km for the hatchback Performance: 0-100 km/h in 7.4 seconds (sedan), 7.7 seconds (hatchback)

0-100 km/h in 7.4 seconds (sedan), 7.7 seconds (hatchback) Charging: 10-80% in 31 minutes (DC fast charging)

10-80% in 31 minutes (DC fast charging) Platform: E-GMP with ultra-low drag coefficient of 0.23 Cd

E-GMP with ultra-low drag coefficient of 0.23 Cd Connectivity: 30-inch wide-screen display, Digital Key 2.0, OTA updates

30-inch wide-screen display, Digital Key 2.0, OTA updates Convenience: V2L and V2G capabilities, i-Pedal 3.0 regenerative braking

V2L and V2G capabilities, i-Pedal 3.0 regenerative braking Safety: Advanced ADAS features, targeting five-star Euro NCAP rating

Summary

For individuals interested in compact SUVs, Kia’s Concept EV2 provides a tantalizing glimpse into the future of urban mobility. With its innovative design and versatile interior, the Concept EV2 showcases Kia’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of electric vehicles. Beyond the EV4 and Concept EV2, Kia’s comprehensive EV lineup includes the highly acclaimed EV6 and the forthcoming EV9, catering to drivers who require larger electric vehicles with advanced features and capabilities. Whether one is in search of a sleek and efficient sedan, a versatile hatchback, or a spacious and family-friendly SUV, Kia’s diverse range of electric vehicles offers a compelling option for every type of driver, underlining the company’s dedication to shaping the future of sustainable transportation.

