New Khadas Mind Mini PC launching Sept 2024

The Khadas Mind Mini PC is set to launch on September 6, 2024, promising to transform the world of compact computing with its enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and user experience. Available initially on the official Khadas website and later on Amazon from October 8, 2024, this new generation of mini PC is designed to offer a high-performance hardware platform that seamlessly integrates with various expansion modules. Powered by Intel Ultra processors, the Khadas Mind Mini PC aims to deliver unparalleled productivity and creativity.

Key Takeaways Launch Date: September 6, 2024, on Khadas.com; October 8, 2024, on Amazon

Processor: Intel Core Ultra with CPU, GPU, and NPU AI engines

Graphics: Intel Arc graphics supporting 8K 10-bit HDR video and AV1 encoding/decoding

Expandability: Compatible with Khadas Mind Dock, Mind Graphics eGPU module, and other add-ons

Interface: Thunderbolt 4 with up to 40 Gbps data transfer and 100 W charging input

User Experience: Tool-free storage expansion, built-in 5.55Wh standby battery, customizable power modes

Performance Boost with Intel Core Ultra Processor

The new Khadas Mind Mini PC retains its compact and sleek design while delivering a significant performance upgrade. At the heart of this mini PC is the latest Intel Core Ultra processor, which features a trio of AI engines—CPU, GPU, and NPU. This powerful combination ensures that the Khadas Mind excels in both online and offline modes, making it ideal for running large language models and generating AI-driven images and videos. The Intel Core Ultra processor is paired with the new Arc graphics, which supports 8K 10-bit HDR video and AV1 encoding/decoding, significantly enhancing graphic processing and video creation capabilities.

Greater Expandability for Versatile Use

The Khadas Mind Mini PC is designed with expandability in mind. It is fully compatible with the Khadas Mind Dock expansion hub, Mind Graphics eGPU module, and other add-ons. The upgraded proprietary Mind Link interface now features a maximum bandwidth of 256GT/s, which is four times faster than Thunderbolt 4. This ensures top-tier performance and scalability for future expansions. Additionally, the Khadas Mind includes a Thunderbolt 4 interface, supporting up to 40 Gbps data transfer and up to 100 W charging input. For display output, the Thunderbolt 4 interface can handle up to two 4K 60 Hz displays or one 8K 60 Hz display.

Enhanced User Experience

The Khadas Mind Mini PC continues to prioritize user-friendly hardware design. It features tool-free storage expansion, allowing users to easily upgrade their storage capacity to meet growing data needs. A built-in 5.55Wh standby battery enables seamless module swapping without powering down the device.

When disconnected from expansion modules, the PC enters standby mode and instantly resumes the previous work interface upon reconnection, ensuring an uninterrupted workflow. Enhanced software optimizations result in faster boot and sleep-to-wake times, providing a more efficient and seamless user experience. The Khadas Mind also offers customizable power-saving, balanced, and performance modes, allowing users to switch settings to match their specific needs.

Pricing and Availability

The new Khadas Mind Mini PC will be available for purchase on Khadas.com starting September 6, 2024, and on Amazon from October 8, 2024. Pricing details will be announced closer to the launch date. Customers can expect competitive pricing that reflects the advanced features and capabilities of this next-generation mini PC.

The Khadas Mind Mini PC, with its powerful Intel Core Ultra processor, advanced AI tools, and enhanced expandability, is set to redefine productivity and creativity in a compact form factor. Its user-friendly design and customizable power modes make it an ideal choice for users who require portability without sacrificing performance. For those interested in exploring more about the Khadas Mind ecosystem, including the Mind Graphics eGPU Module and other add-ons, visit the official Khadas website.

