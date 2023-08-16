Keysfine August Sale offers best Windows and Office deals

Sponsored:

For those on the hunt for unbeatable offers on Microsoft Office and Microsoft Windows software, your search might just end here. This August, Keysfine is stepping up its game with a sale that’s hard to ignore. Their current promotion offers you the chance to layer even more savings onto their already attractively priced software packages, a proposition tech enthusiasts might find hard to resist.

Here’s an exclusive perk for our dedicated Geeky Gadgets audience: Keysfine is extending a unique discount code just for you. Plug in the code GG12 during your checkout process and witness substantial reductions on products like Windows 11, Windows 10, and various editions of Microsoft Office. This might be the golden opportunity you’ve been waiting for to snag this essential software at a fraction of its usual price.

Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus includes advanced features tailored for modern work environments and provides users with powerful tools like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more. Enhanced with improved collaboration capabilities, security updates, and a user-friendly interface, it ensures optimal productivity and seamless document management for its users. Whether you’re drafting reports, analyzing data, or preparing presentations, Office 2021 Professional offers the comprehensive tools you need to get the job done efficiently.

Get Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus Retail Key – £20.13

Originally priced higher, it’s now up for grabs at a mere £20.13. A price point that truly stands out, especially when you consider the features packed into the Office 2023 Professional version. Grab this amazing offer at the link above.

Microsoft Office 2019 Professional Plus comes with a range of essential tools like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more, this version emphasizes enhanced data analysis, better presentation features, and improved inking across all apps. With new functionalities and updates geared towards making tasks more efficient and collaborative, Office 2019 Professional Plus is designed for those who require robust software for comprehensive document creation, management, and collaboration.

Get Microsoft Office 2019 Professional Plus Retail Key £17.97

Another hot pick for those wanting a tried and tested Office suite, now available at just £17.97. Elevate your productivity game by securing this amazing deal on the Microsoft Office 2019 Professional Plus Retail Key at the link above.

Windows 11 Professional is the latest evolution of Microsoft’s iconic operating system, tailored for both business users and advanced home users. With a refined and modernized interface, this edition introduces improved multitasking features, enhanced virtual desktops, and advanced security measures. Catering to professional needs, it offers comprehensive management tools, enterprise-level data protection, and more.

Get Windows 11 Professional OEM Key £11.43

Eyeing the Windows OS line? For Geeky Gadgets enthusiasts, Keysfine has curated a couple of standout offers. First up, the Windows 11 Professional OEM Key. Tailored for those wanting the latest OS features, it’s available at a highly competitive price of £11.43. Dive into the Windows 11 experience at the link above.

Windows 10 Professional is a versatile and robust edition of Microsoft’s widely-used operating system, designed specifically for business professionals and advanced users. It offers enhanced features like BitLocker for data encryption, Group Policy Management for better IT control, and Remote Desktop for accessing your PC from anywhere. With a focus on security, productivity, and connectivity, Windows 10 Professional ensures a seamless and efficient computing experience, making it an ideal choice for businesses and power users who require a dependable and feature-rich operating system.

Get Windows 10 Professional Retail Key £7.62

Rounding off with the ever-reliable Windows 10 Professional Retail Key. Still a favorite for many, Keysfine has priced it enticingly at £7.62, you can get this awesome deal at the link above.

Remember to capitalize on the extra savings by applying the GG12 code exclusive to our Geeky Gadgets community during checkout. Also, while you’re at it, do browse the myriad of other software deals available From Keysfine – from captivating PC games to console delights for Xbox and Nintendo aficionados.

Keysfine offers excellent customer service and 24-hour live chat to answer any questions you have about your order, all orders are delivered instantly via email, make sure you use our exclusive GG12 discount code when placing your order.

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals