Keychron Black Friday 2025 Sale : 20% Off Mechanical Keyboards & Bundles

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025 bring some of the strongest mechanical keyboard savings Keychron has offered this year. With 20 percent discounts across almost every major model, including HE magnetic-switch boards, aluminium Q-series builds, and ultra-slim wireless designs, this is the ideal moment to upgrade your typing experience. These discounts are rarely repeated and offer a perfect chance to secure premium performance at significantly reduced prices.

Keychron K2 HE (75% Layout)

Regular Price: US$129.99–139.99

Black Friday Price: US$103.99–111.99

Discount: 20%

Grab This Limited-Time Deal

The K2 HE is one of Keychron’s most popular compact keyboards. Its 75 percent layout provides function keys, arrows, and navigation shortcuts in a clean and efficient design. With magnetic switches offering rapid actuation, adjustable sensitivity, and a crisp, responsive feel, it is ideal for users who want top-tier performance in a small footprint.

This keyboard is perfect for productivity, small workspaces, hybrid setups, and anyone who wants to type faster and more comfortably. At this reduced price, it offers outstanding value and is one of the strongest compact mechanical keyboard deals of the season.

Keychron K4 HE (96% Layout)

Regular Price: US$134.99–144.99

Black Friday Price: US$107.99–115.99

Discount: 20%

Grab This Limited-Time Deal

The K4 HE gives you a compact full-size layout complete with a numpad, but without the bulk of a traditional 100 percent keyboard. Magnetic switches boost speed and accuracy, while QMK/VIA programmability gives users complete control over shortcuts and productivity layouts.

If you work with spreadsheets, data entry, editing, coding, or creative apps, the K4 HE is an excellent choice. Its combination of desk-friendly size and full-size functionality makes it one of the most appealing productivity keyboards in this year’s sale.

Keychron K10 HE (100% Layout)

Regular Price: US$134.99–144.99

Black Friday Price: US$107.99–115.99

Discount: 20%

Grab This Limited-Time Deal

The K10 HE offers full-size comfort with magnetic-switch performance. It includes a complete numpad, arrow cluster, and function row, making it ideal for traditional office workflows. With tri-mode wireless, hot-swappable switches, and magnetic precision, it delivers a smooth and responsive experience.

This is the perfect upgrade for users who prefer a conventional layout but want a quicker, more accurate, and more satisfying typing feel. At this reduced Black Friday price, the K10 HE is one of the best-value full-size wireless mechanical keyboards available.

Keychron K6 HE / K8 HE

Regular Price: US$129.99–144.99

Black Friday Price: US$103.99–115.99

Discount: 20%

Grab This Limited-Time Deal

The K6 HE (65 percent) and K8 HE (TKL) are compact, fast, wireless magnetic-switch keyboards designed for efficient desk layouts. The 65 percent model removes the function row for extra space, while the TKL version keeps function keys for those who rely on them.

These keyboards are great for gaming, tight desk setups, and portable working environments. With rapid magnetic actuation and wireless performance, they offer excellent everyday versatility at a price that makes upgrading extremely attractive.

Keychron Q1 HE (75% Layout)

Regular Price: US$239.99

Black Friday Price: US$191.99

Discount: 20%

Grab This Limited-Time Deal

The Q1 HE is a premium aluminium mechanical keyboard offering enthusiast-grade typing quality with the convenience of wireless use. Its gasket-mounted structure provides excellent sound dampening and typing feel, while magnetic switches offer precision and responsiveness that appeal to gamers and professionals alike.

If you want a high-end keyboard with top-tier acoustics, build quality, and customisation, the Q1 HE stands out as one of the best premium wireless deals available during Black Friday.

Keychron Q3 HE / Q5 HE / Q6 HE

Regular Price: US$229.99–259.99

Black Friday Price: 20% Off All Models

Grab This Limited-Time Deal

These HE-enabled aluminium keyboards cover TKL, 96 percent, and full-size layouts. Each design brings a solid CNC-milled frame, gasket mounting, tri-mode connectivity, and hot-swappable magnetic switches. They are engineered for durability, comfort, and deep customisation through QMK/VIA.

These models are excellent for users who want a long-term investment, premium acoustics, and reliable wireless performance. With their current discount, they are exceptional value for professionals, enthusiasts, and dedicated typists.

Keychron V Max Series

Discount: 20%

Grab This Limited-Time Deal

The V Max series provides a high-performance mechanical keyboard experience at a more accessible price. With wireless connectivity, hot-swappable switches, and full QMK/VIA programmability, the V Max is an impressive feature-rich option wrapped in a sturdy plastic chassis.

It is ideal for students, budget builders, or new mechanical keyboard users who want top-tier functionality without the higher cost of aluminium cases. The Black Friday price makes the V Max one of the best entry points into the Keychron ecosystem.

Keychron Q Max Series

Discount: 20%

Grab This Limited-Time Deal

The Q Max series introduces wireless connectivity to Keychron’s flagship aluminium keyboards. Built with CNC aluminium frames, gasket mounts, and magnetically precise switches, these keyboards deliver a refined sound profile and top-tier typing feel.

They are well suited to enthusiasts and professionals who demand premium build quality and wireless flexibility. At their discounted price, the Q Max models offer rare savings on a flagship-level mechanical keyboard.

Keychron K2 HE + M3 Mouse Wireless Bundle

Discount: Included in Bundle Pricing

Grab This Limited-Time Deal

This bundle pairs the K2 HE keyboard with the M3 mouse, delivering a full performance-ready wireless setup. It’s ideal for new users who want everything they need in one package, or existing users wanting to upgrade both their keyboard and mouse simultaneously.

The value offered in this bundle makes it an appealing all-in-one deal for productivity, hybrid work, and home office setups.

Keychron B3 Pro / B4 Pro / B5 Pro Ultra-Slim Series

Discount: Active During Black Friday

Grab This Limited-Time Deal

The ultra-slim B-series keyboards offer wireless convenience in a lightweight, portable design. These models are geared toward users who prefer slimmer keyboards while still wanting strong typing quality and multi-device support.

They are great travel companions or ideal for users who want a quieter, more subtle typing experience while retaining layout consistency with Keychron’s mechanical boards.

Keychron’s 2025 Black Friday lineup offers some of the most compelling mechanical keyboard deals of the year. With 20 percent savings across HE magnetic-switch models, aluminium Q-series builds, the V Max value range, and ultra-slim wireless keyboards, there is something for every typing style. Whether you prefer compact layouts, TKL designs, or full-size functionality, these limited-time discounts provide excellent opportunities to upgrade before prices rise.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals