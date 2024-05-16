Fusion 2.0 4-in-1 keyboard with invisible touchpad

If you are searching for a keyboard that not only simplifies your workspace but also enhances your productivity. The Fusion Keyboard 2.0 is here to transform the way you work, play, and navigate your devices. This multi-functional keyboard integrates an invisible touchpad, case, and kickstand, making it the ultimate tool for anyone on the go. With its seamless navigation, compact design, and multi-device support, the Fusion Keyboard 2.0 is set to transform your digital experience.

Gone are the days of juggling between a keyboard and a separate touchpad. The Fusion Keyboard 2.0 features an innovative invisible touchpad seamlessly integrated under the keys. This design allows you to type and navigate effortlessly without lifting your hands off the keyboard. The touchpad is 3x larger than average laptop touchpads, covering 76% of the keypad, giving you a vast area for multi-touch gestures like pinch-to-zoom and multi-finger swipes. Whether you’re scrolling through documents, navigating web pages, or zooming in on images, the Fusion Keyboard 2.0’s touchpad offers a smooth and intuitive experience.

Early bird promotions are now available for the originative project from roughly $89 or £71 (depending on current exchange rates). Say goodbye to bulky keyboards that clutter your workspace. The Fusion Keyboard 2.0 is 40% smaller than typical small keyboards, making it incredibly compact and portable. Its ultra-light and thin design means you can easily carry it anywhere, and it even doubles as a case and kickstand for your devices. Imagine being able to set up your workspace in seconds, whether you’re at a café, a park, or even on a plane. The Fusion Keyboard 2.0 ensures that you have a productive setup wherever you go, without the need for additional accessories or bulky cases.

One of the standout features of the Fusion Keyboard 2.0 is its ability to pair with up to three devices simultaneously. It supports a wide range of operating systems, including macOS, iOS, Windows, Android, Linux, Smart TV, and Steam Deck. This means you can seamlessly switch between your laptop, tablet, and smartphone without the hassle of constantly reconnecting your keyboard. Whether you’re working on a presentation on your laptop, replying to emails on your tablet, or browsing the web on your smartphone, the Fusion Keyboard 2.0 has you covered. Switching between devices is a breeze, allowing you to maintain your workflow without any interruptions.

Built with durable materials, the Fusion Keyboard 2.0 is designed for long-term use. It features stable Bluetooth 5.1 LE connectivity, ensuring a reliable and long-range wireless connection. You can type and navigate from up to 10 meters away, giving you the freedom to move around your workspace without losing connectivity. The integrated multimedia keys and magnetic pencil holder add to its functionality, making it a versatile tool for enhanced productivity. Imagine being able to control your music, adjust the volume, or quickly access your favorite apps with just a few keystrokes. Plus, with up to 60 hours of continuous typing and USB-C fast charging, you won’t have to worry about running out of power during crucial tasks.

If the Fusion 2.0 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2024. To learn more about the Fusion 2.0 keyboard with invisible touchpad project play the promotional video below.

The Fusion Keyboard 2.0 comes with a smart auto-switch mode that automatically toggles between keyboard and touchpad modes. This intuitive feature ensures that you can seamlessly transition from typing to navigating without any manual adjustments, making your workflow smoother and more efficient. Imagine typing an email and then instantly switching to touchpad mode to scroll through your inbox or navigate to a different app. The Fusion Keyboard 2.0 adapts to your needs, providing a seamless and uninterrupted experience.

Embrace the future of productivity with the Fusion Keyboard 2.0. Whether you’re a digital nomad, a student, or a professional, this multi-functional keyboard with a touchpad is designed to meet all your needs and more. Its revolutionary touchpad, compact design, multi-device support, and enhanced productivity features make it the ultimate tool for anyone looking to streamline their workflow and boost their efficiency. Experience the convenience and versatility of the Fusion Keyboard 2.0 and take your productivity to new heights.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and key features for the keyboard with invisible touchpad, jump over to the official Fusion 2.0 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



