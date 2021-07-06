QIPr versatile, modular key organizer

QIPr has been created by a team of designers and architects to provide a modular and versatile key organizer that can be custom to your exact requirements. Enabling you to carry tools, USB drives and more functions in your pocket. The team have also designed a small multitool which is part of the key organizer providing eight different tools such as a bottle opener, small saw, small blade, wrenches and more.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $34 or £25 (depending on current exchange rates). If the QIPr campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the QIPr key organizer project watch the promotional video below.

“We are a diverse team of 6 architects and designers that have partnered with a large production company from Germany in order to create the ideal blend between our expertise in design and their experience of over 30 years in bringing products to life.We have the design team, the production partners, and now we need your support to complete the team and create a better keeper of keys.”

“To get to this stage, we spent two years creating and recreating the product in order to make it feasible and efficient to take from prototypes into all that is needed for a product to move to the large scale production phase.”

Source : Kickstarter

