New Kärcher Electric Wipe Mop EWM 2 makes mopping easy

Cleaning specialists Kärcher have this week introduced a new lightweight and convenient Electric Wipe Mop otherwise known as the EWM 2 featuring a dual tank system that allows the Electric Wipe Mop permanently wet the rollers from a fresh tank while the dirt is collected in the secondary waste tank. The easy-to-use mop has been designed to be used without a bucket or the need to scrub your floors and the replaceable rollers are machine washable at 60°C.

Equipped with a powerful lithium ion battery the Kärcher Electric Wipe Mop provides 20 minutes of cleaning time from a single charge offering cordless freedom to easily clean around your home. The next generation Mop is equipped with a 360 ml freshwater tank and a 140 ml dirty water receptacle. Once flat the mop will take approximately 4 hours to fully charge ready for another floor clean.

“Lightweight and convenient, the Kärcher EWM 2 Electric Wipe Mop makes light work of wiping all your sealed hard floors, including laminate, wood, tile and stone. With no cables to worry about, you have complete freedom to clean all around the house, quickly and efficiently. Designed to let you clean right up to skirting boards and around furniture, this machine leaves your floors dry in just two minutes and gives you 20 minutes of powerful cleaning on one charge.

” Super-absorbent, the rollers pick up all the dirty water and light debris which is then removed into a separate dirty water tank. Only clean water and detergent is fed onto the rollers, making the product much more hygienic than a traditional mop and bucket. It’s more eco-friendly too, saving up to 90% of water compared to a mop and bucket by automatically distributing the perfect amount of water onto the rollers. It also has the added benefit of leaving floors dry in just two minutes. Add our specially formulated detergent to the clean water tank for even better dirt removal and a fresh beeswax or citrus scent. When you’re done, simply store the machine on the docking station and pop the rollers into the washing machine to clean them ready for next time”

“The EWM 2 is safe to use on all sealed hard floors including parquet, lino, laminate, stone and wood. An LED display will keep the user informed on how much battery and cleaning time they have left, so they’re never caught-out mid-task. Kärcher has also formulated a detergent to use with the machine – the Universal Hard Floor Detergent. Simply add to the clean water tank for even better dirt removal and a fresh beeswax or citrus scent. The EWM 2 comes with a handy docking station to store neatly after use. It is easy to clean too – simply twist to remove the rollers and pop them into the washing machine at up to 60°C to have them clean for next time.”

The Kärcher Electric Wipe Mop EWM 2 is now available to purchase directly from the Kärcher online store priced at £199.99 by following the link below.

Source : Kärcher

