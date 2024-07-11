KALMAR 7-97 E-Volt EV Is Based on the Porsche 964

Electric vehicle conversion has emerged as a significant trend in the automotive industry, offering a sustainable solution to breathe new life into classic cars. This process involves replacing traditional internal combustion engines with electric powertrains, effectively transforming these vehicles into eco-friendly machines. KALMAR Automotive, a renowned name in the industry, has taken a bold step forward with the introduction of the 7-97 E-Volt, a high-performance electric vehicle conversion based on the iconic Porsche 964. This groundbreaking project showcases the company’s dedication to combining performance and sustainability, setting a new standard for electric vehicle conversions.

Performance and Sustainability

The KALMAR 7-97 E-Volt is a masterpiece of engineering, seamlessly blending innovative technology with classic automotive design. At the heart of this conversion lies a re-engineered Tesla Model S drivetrain, which delivers an astounding 450bhp and 660Nm of torque. This immense power propels the E-Volt from 0 to 62 mph in under four seconds, providing an exhilarating driving experience that rivals modern high-performance vehicles. With a range exceeding 200 miles on a single charge, the E-Volt offers both performance and practicality, making it an ideal choice for enthusiasts seeking a sustainable alternative to traditional combustion engines.

KALMAR Automotive’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond the electric powertrain. The company has incorporated plant fiber bodywork and recycled materials throughout the vehicle, further reducing its environmental impact. By using these eco-friendly materials, KALMAR demonstrates that performance and sustainability can coexist harmoniously, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

Bespoke Craftsmanship and Attention to Detail

One of the hallmarks of the KALMAR 7-97 E-Volt is the meticulous attention to detail that goes into each build. The company understands that every customer has unique preferences and requirements, which is why they offer a bespoke customization process. From the selection of premium materials to the fine-tuning of performance characteristics, each E-Volt is tailored to the individual owner’s specifications.

The interior of the E-Volt is a testament to KALMAR’s craftsmanship. The cabin is adorned with luxurious ElmoSoft grain leather, providing a sumptuous and comfortable environment for both driver and passengers. Modern amenities such as Apple CarPlay and semi-automatic electric air conditioning ensure that the E-Volt offers the perfect blend of classic style and contemporary convenience.

Pricing and Availability

Given the bespoke nature of each KALMAR 7-97 E-Volt build, pricing is tailored to the specific requirements and customization options chosen by the customer. As a high-end electric vehicle conversion, the starting price for the E-Volt is €450,000, reflecting the extensive engineering, premium materials, and skilled craftsmanship that go into each vehicle. It is important to note that availability is limited, as KALMAR Automotive ensures that each E-Volt receives the undivided attention and dedication it deserves throughout the conversion process.

Specifications

Drivetrain: Refurbished Tesla Model S

Refurbished Tesla Model S Power Output: 450bhp

450bhp Torque: 660Nm

660Nm Acceleration: 0-62 mph in under four seconds

0-62 mph in under four seconds Range: 200+ miles

200+ miles Battery: 63kWh 350 Volt with DC fast charging

63kWh 350 Volt with DC fast charging Charging: 6.6kW charger, optional CCS fast charging

6.6kW charger, optional CCS fast charging Bodywork: Plant fiber panels

Plant fiber panels Interior: ElmoSoft grain leather, Apple CarPlay, semi-automatic electric air conditioning

ElmoSoft grain leather, Apple CarPlay, semi-automatic electric air conditioning Suspension: Adaptive suspension with improved bushing

Adaptive suspension with improved bushing Brakes: OE braking system or optional lightweight brakes in steel or ceramic

The Future of Classic Car Restoration

The KALMAR 7-97 E-Volt represents a significant step forward in the world of classic car restoration. By combining the timeless beauty of iconic vehicles like the Porsche 964 with the latest advancements in electric vehicle technology, KALMAR Automotive is paving the way for a new era of sustainable and high-performance automotive experiences. This project not only preserves the legacy of these classic cars but also ensures their relevance in an increasingly environmentally conscious world.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, the demand for sustainable solutions and electric vehicle conversions is expected to grow. The KALMAR 7-97 E-Volt serves as an inspiration for enthusiasts and collectors alike, demonstrating that it is possible to embrace the future while honoring the past. With its exceptional performance, eco-friendly materials, and bespoke craftsmanship, the E-Volt sets a new standard for what can be achieved in the realm of classic car restoration.

Source KALMAR



