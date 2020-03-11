K1 Smart Lock Box with smartphone app from $69

The K1 Smart Lock Box has been specifically designed to make door entry easy even if you are not available in person. The small secure lock box allows you to exchange keys remotely with your guests and keep essentials accessible to your family and friends. The K1 Smart Lock Box has launched via Indiegogo this month and comes complete with its own smartphone companion application.

Early bird pledges are available from $69 offering a massive 46% saving off the recommended retail price of $129. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place later this month.

“YEEUU K1 is a smart lock box that features fingerprint, password, remote access and in-app management for any rental, condo, shop and family. It’s the perfect key exchange solution that eliminates the need to copy extra keys or change locks. Protected by 128-bit encryption, K1 is the safest and most convenient way to provide keys and property access control.”

“K1 can be programmed with a Permanent Password for trusted associates and family members for easy 24/7 access that prevents lock-outs and the need for multiple keys. It is the safest method of shared access that you can manage anytime in our app via Bluetooth, to instantly change or delete the password for safe control.”

For a complete list of all available page options, specifications and features jump over to the official Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below. The companion application for the lockbox is available on both Android and Apple devices and allows users to granted or revoke access remotely.

Source : Indiegogo

