Just Got an iPhone 16e? Do These 10 Things Right Away!

The iPhone 16e, Apple’s latest release, brings a host of advanced features designed to enhance functionality, security, and overall user experience. Whether you’re upgrading from an older model or stepping into the Apple ecosystem for the first time, there are several steps you can take to maximize your experience. From personalizing your device to exploring its innovative AI capabilities, the video below from Proper Honest Tech outlines the essential actions to help you get started and make the most of your new iPhone.

1. Customize Your Lock Screen Buttons

One of the most notable features of the iPhone 16e is its customizable lock screen buttons, which replace the traditional home button. These shortcuts allow you to quickly access tools like the flashlight, camera, or your favorite apps. To set them up:

Go to Settings > Lock Screen .

> . Select the buttons you want to display.

Drag and arrange them to match your preferences.

This feature ensures that your most-used tools are always just a tap away, making your device more efficient and personalized.

2. Enable the Reachability Feature

The iPhone 16e’s larger display offers an immersive experience but can be challenging to use with one hand. The Reachability feature addresses this by bringing the top of the screen closer to your thumb. To enable it:

Open Settings > Accessibility .

> . Toggle on Reachability.

Once activated, simply swipe down on the bottom edge of the screen to make the top content more accessible. This feature is particularly useful for multitasking or when you’re on the go.

3. Master Gesture Navigation

The iPhone 16e eliminates the home button, replacing it with gesture-based navigation. Mastering these gestures is essential for seamless operation:

Swipe up from the bottom to return to the home screen.

Swipe up and hold to access the app switcher.

Swipe down from the top-right corner to open the Control Center.

Swipe down from the middle of the screen to view notifications.

These intuitive gestures streamline multitasking and improve overall usability, making navigation faster and more fluid.

4. Explore Apple Intelligence Integration

The iPhone 16e uses advanced AI through its Apple Intelligence features, offering tools like image cleanup, adaptive Focus mode, and ChatGPT integration for complex queries. To start exploring these capabilities:

Go to Settings > Apple Intelligence .

> . Experiment with features like photo enhancement, AI-driven suggestions, and productivity tools.

These features are designed to enhance creativity and efficiency, making your device smarter and more intuitive to your needs.

5. Set Up the Action Button

Replacing the traditional mute switch, the Action Button is a versatile addition to the iPhone 16e. It allows you to assign specific tasks, such as launching the camera, activating Focus modes, or running shortcuts. To configure it:

Navigate to Settings > Action Button .

> . Select the function you want to assign.

This feature adds a new level of customization, allowing you to tailor your device to suit your daily routine and preferences.

6. Take Advantage of Camera Improvements

The iPhone 16e’s 48MP camera offers higher resolution and enhanced editing capabilities, making it a powerful tool for photography enthusiasts. To make the most of it:

Enable ProRAW mode for detailed, professional-quality shots.

mode for detailed, professional-quality shots. Experiment with cropping and editing without losing image quality.

These improvements ensure your photos are sharper, more vibrant, and ready for creative projects or social sharing.

7. Configure Face ID

Face ID replaces Touch ID on the iPhone 16e, providing secure and seamless authentication. To set it up:

Go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode .

> . Follow the on-screen instructions to scan your face.

Enable options for mask compatibility and alternative appearances.

This feature enhances security while adapting to your daily needs, making sure quick and reliable access to your device.

8. Activate Stolen Device Protection

Apple has introduced enhanced anti-theft measures for the iPhone 16e, making it easier to secure your device. To activate these features:

Open Settings > Find My .

> . Ensure Find My iPhone and Send Last Location are enabled.

These settings help you locate your device and protect your data in case of loss or theft, offering peace of mind.

9. Adjust the Keyboard for One-Handed Typing

Typing on a larger screen can be cumbersome, but the iPhone 16e offers a one-handed keyboard option to simplify the process. To activate it:

Press and hold the globe icon on the keyboard.

Select the left or right-handed layout.

This adjustment makes typing more comfortable, especially when you’re multitasking or on the move.

10. Optimize 5G Connectivity Settings

The iPhone 16e supports 5G for faster connectivity, but managing your settings can help balance speed and battery life. To configure:

Go to Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options .

> > . Choose between 5G Auto, 5G On, or 4G based on your needs.

This ensures you get the best performance while conserving battery life when necessary, giving you control over your connectivity preferences.

Unlock the Full Potential of Your iPhone 16e

The iPhone 16e is packed with features that enhance usability, security, and performance. By following these steps, you can personalize your device, explore its advanced tools, and optimize its functionality. Whether it’s customizing buttons, using AI capabilities, or fine-tuning connectivity, these tips will help you fully enjoy everything your new iPhone has to offer.

Source & Image Credit: Proper Honest Tech



