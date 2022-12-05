Jurassic World Evolution 2 Dominion Malta Expansion arrives Dec 8th

In a few days time Jurassic Park fans will be able to enjoy the new expansion for Jurassic World Evolution 2. Dominion Malta will officially launch on December 8, 2022 and brings with it an epic new film inspired DLC fro Frontier’s unique dinosaur management simulation. The DLC brings with it new prehistoric species, three new islands, detailed Mediterranean inspired buildings, and an all-new campaign in Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion. Check out the announcement trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the latest Jurassic World Evolution 2 expansion.

“Tying into Universal’s and Amblin’s recent blockbuster, Jurassic World Dominion, you’ll experience new challenges and exciting opportunities that massively expand the scope of the film. Set just before the movie’s dramatic events, you’ll help lead an ambitious Malta-based enterprise. Work alongside Cabot Finch and key figures from the film, including Kayla Watts (voiced by DeWanda Wise), Soyona Santos (voiced by Dichen Lachman), Barry Sembène (voiced by Omar Sy), and Lewis Dodgson (voiced by Campbell Scott) as you set up parks across three sunny Mediterranean islands.”

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Dominion Malta Expansion

“In Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion, you’ll establish key buildings, develop your sites, and trade on the dinosaur exchange to acquire more species, eggs, and even genome data. But be warned: the Authorities and the Underground are both taking a keen interest in your operation. Who you choose to align with unlocks more ways to expand your parks, so build trust with these organisations and you’ll earn anything from hatchery upgrades to accessing new islands. There are three in total, and progress is persistent across these islands. Switch between them on the fly, or even bring over dinosaurs on the cargo ship – it’s entirely up to you.”

“Firstly, there’s the infamous Atrociraptor. Arguably even more dangerous than its Velociraptor cousins, the Atrociraptor has a bulkier body and boxier snout. Coloration varies wildly between individuals so get ready to take your pick. Another species is the Lystrosaurus. A short, squat herbivore with powerful forelimbs and an unusually shaped skull, which lived around 250 million years ago. The Lystrosaurus is notable for its tusks and horned beak, used to bite bits of vegetation. Next, the Oviraptor, a smaller predator with a distinctive head crest and a unique feathered look. Originally believed to steal eggs of other dinosaurs, it was dubbed the ‘Egg Thief’ but it has since been understood to be an omnivore, with a powerful jaw for its size.”

The new Jurassic World Evolution 2 Dominion Malta DLC Will be available to play on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox.

