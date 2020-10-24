HULKMAN vehicle smart jumper starter raises over $300,000 via Kickstarter

The development team at HULKMAN in California have created a new smart jump starter to help get your vehicle running when it’s battery may need a little help. Specifically designed to help your vehicle start even if its battery is dead, the HULKMAN provides 4,000A peak current and features a 32,000 mAh large capacity battery and is capable of starting up to 10L gas or diesel vehicles and is an essential piece of equipment for any driver.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $189 or £145, offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the HULKMAN Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the HULKMAN project play the promotional video below.

“Based on our research, many people experience problems starting their car throughout the year. If you are based in the United States, AAA roadside assistance will cost you $199+ per year, and they usually take 2-3 hours to solve your problem. Traditional jump starters need to be charged for an hour before it is able to jump start your car, delaying your plans for the rest of the day. The batteries in a traditional jump starter rely on chemical reactions to work, and the freezing temperatures in the winter can slow or even stop those chemical reactions, making it harder to start your car. On top of that, small sparks from poor quality jumper cables and batteries can lead to a fire or even an explosion.”

“HULKMAN products are designed for every car owner to use easily and safely. The Alpha series is the most advanced product series in the market, boasting intelligent matching technology to make the product ready to automatically jump-start and a digital screen that is easy to use and understand. In just three quick steps, you can jump-start your car and hit the road.”

With Alpha 100 jump starter, you can start all 12v engine vehicles. For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official HULKMAN crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

