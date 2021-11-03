Jubilant Nixie lamp clocks hit Kickstarter

Jubilant Nixie lamp clocks are now available via Kickstarter in the form of 2 single digit clocks complete with neon lights and being marketed as the “largest and most elegant Nixie lamp in the world ever produced for the public” say its creators. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $177 or £131 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The ZIN clock shares 2 vivid traces of Nixie technology. Nixie numerical indication technology makes very accurate counting and applies in space flights. Also, beautiful Nixie neon discharge technology applies in light advertisements on shops and illuminations in Disneyland and Las Vegas. Nothing will bring more style, history, and laid-back air into the room as this one-digit neon lights clock. It is perfect for the houses where you go to recover your energy. Looking at this clock sometimes feels like looking at a fireplace. In the mountains, in the forest, by the ocean or the lake, it shows the time in natural[EL2] lights of electric current.”

If the Jubilant crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Jubilant Nixie lamp clocks project watch the promotional video below.

“This clock fits well in creative workshops and studios for artists, writers, photographers, and sculptures. It is also the best for scientists and researchers. In general, you will enjoy it if time is not a constraint in your work. This clock does not give you extra information, it is not pressing, and it is creative. The ZIN Nixie lamp is made of stainless steel. We annealed the glass of the lamp to make it super strong. Also, we flawlessly crafted the mechanism of the tube. The envelope of the lamp is securely sealed. It is only the aging of the components that can impact its functioning. That is why the lamp’s service life is unlimited.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Nixie lamp clocks, jump over to the official Jubilant crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

