The Journey minimalist modular backpack system hits Kickstarter

Long live traveller Tys Sniffen has created a new minimalist modular backpack system which is launched by the Kickstarter crowdfunding website this week to provide the right bag for any situation. “Designed to be everything you need to efficiently carry what you need in any situation.The fundamental thing to understand is that It. Comes. Apart.”

Early bird pledges are available from $195 or roughly £161 offering a 40% discount off the recommended retail price, and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during July 2020. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about the Journey system.

“Made for the sophisticated and experienced traveler who knows how to move through any airport with ease; But also includes so many features and accessories that it will teach new travelers how to be prepared for any adventure.

So many bags and features: it’s a carry-on bag that includes a Travel Pack a Day Pack, a Hip Pack, a Toiletries Bag, 2 hand-roll-vacuum bags, a shoe stuff sack, a tech-gear stuff sack, and a magnetic release key chain. Everything any traveler who wants to travel light would need to conquer the daily commute, or the trip around the world. 20 liters of capacity in the Travel Pack, 10 liters in the Day Pack, and maybe 1.5 liters in the Hip Pack. All weighing at only 1.7kg/3.75lbs.”

“This carry-on sized system includes a component for travel – a light, minimalist section with smart design to hold clothes, shoes, and toiletries. This luggage component disconnects from a sleek, packed-with-features day pack for your everyday carry commute or day adventure. Within the day pack, the 3rd component is a stylish small hip pack that’s just the right size for daily utility carry or your essentials when traveling.”

– The Day pack is the 10 liter capacity foundation of a 5 in 1 system.

– The Travel Pack, with 20 liters of capacity hooks onto the back of the Day Pack.

– The Hip Pack, a low-profile ‘bum bag’ that doubles as a sling bag fits perfectly inside the Day Pack’s top access pocket.

Source : Kickstarter

