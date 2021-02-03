Jeff Bezos is stepping down as Amazon CEO

Jeff Bezos has announced that he will be stepping down as the CEO of Amazon, he will move to a new role as Executive Chairman. Andy Jassy who is head of Amazon AWS will become the company’s new CEO.

The Amazon CEO sent out a letter to Amazon employees and said that he will still be involved with important Amazon initiatives.

As much as I still tap dance into the office, I’m excited about this transition. Millions of customers depend on us for our services, and more than a million employees depend on us for their livelihoods. Being the CEO of Amazon is a deep responsibility, and it’s consuming. When you have a responsibility like that, it’s hard to put attention on anything else. As Exec Chair I will stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives but also have the time and energy I need to focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and my other passions. I’ve never had more energy, and this isn’t about retiring. I’m super passionate about the impact I think these organizations can have.

You can see the full letter over at Amazon’s website at the link below, it will be interesting to see how Amazon performs under it new CEO.

Source Amazon

