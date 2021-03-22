Jeep Magneto concept is an all-electric Wrangler

Each year at the Jeep Easter Safari, the automaker rolls out a bunch of concept vehicles. Sometimes the concepts are nothing more than fantasy, but other times the vehicles highlight what Jeep fans might see in the future. This year, one of the models that highlight something that we are likely to see in the future is the Wrangler Magneto.

The Magneto concept is an entirely electric two-door Wrangler based on the Rubicon version. For the Magneto concept, engineers removed the combustion engine and supporting equipment and installed an electric drivetrain using four batteries and an e-motor. The vehicle makes 285 horsepower and 273 foot-pound of torque.

Jeep doesn’t offer any information on the driving range of the vehicle but does say it can reach 60 mph in 6.8 seconds. One of the more interesting aspects of the vehicle is that it is fitted with a six-speed manual transmission. Wrangler buyers are particularly fond of manual transmissions thanks to their functionality off-road. While Jeep has promised all models will have electrified versions, there is no indication of when a fully electric Wrangler might be available to purchase.

