Jeep Grand Cherokee 4XE up for pre-order in the UK

Jeep has announced that their new plug-in hybrid is now available to pre-order in the UK, the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4XE.

The Grand Cherokee 4XE is a plug-in hybrid that produces 380 horsepower and has 637 Nm of torque, it comes with an all-electric range of 31 miles.

The arrival of the Grand Cherokee 4xe is a significant moment in the brand’s evolution and another piece in the jigsaw of the brand’s strategy to electrify the entire line-up. It consolidates the 4xe badge as authentic Jeep branding, to represent the new 4×4 and its ability to combine renowned capabilities with greater sustainability, exemplary efficiency, and even more safety and driving pleasure. The application of 4xe plug-in hybrid technology to the Jeep Grand Cherokee provides the brand’s flagship with benchmark off-roading capabilities, courtesy of the instantaneous availability of torque performance which is guaranteed by the combination of both turbo petrol and electric propulsion, and the option to drive with zero CO 2 emissions.

The fifth generation of the Jeep Grand Cherokee – the SUV that has received more awards than any other – features a new architecture, 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain, a new exterior design and a new interior created using quality craftsmanship and cutting-edge technologies. As the 4×4 originators, Jeep continues its journey towards a future of ‘Zero Emission Freedom’, the Grand Cherokee 4xe is the most technologically advanced Grand Cherokee with the best 4×4 performance ever.

Source Jeep

