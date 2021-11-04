2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee pricing increases

It’s not uncommon for pricing to increase for many vehicle models with each new model year. Pricing is going up across the board for the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and its base price is now $39,185. For that much money, get you a Laredo with rear-wheel-drive with the 3.6-liter V-6 engine. The base price also includes its massive $1795 destination charge.

Across the range, the Grand Cherokee price has increased by $2130 compared to pricing in 2022. Some of that price increases in the form of even higher destination charge than the previous year. A base Grand Cherokee four-wheel drive will cost $41,185. It can be argued that the 2022 model isn’t as attractive as past generations, making it even harder for some to justify the increased cost.

The Grand Cherokee L is essentially the same vehicle for those who need a third row, but pricing on that model isn’t out yet. For those who wouldn’t consider a V-6 in their Grand Cherokee, the least expensive version with a V-8 is the Traihawk, which now starts at $56,365. That is a massive $4665 price increase compared to 2021.

