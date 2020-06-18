JBL Quantum gaming headsets introduced

JBL has launched a new range of gaming headsets this week called Quantum, consisting of seven headsets offering wired to wireless connectivity and affordable to professional level, with options for both casual and competitive gamers, says JBL.

“The JBL Quantum Range delivers immersive audio quality and pinpoint accuracy to provide a true competitive advantage. From the thrill of tracking enemies in FPS games, to engaging in epic MOBA battles, the JBL Quantum Range amplifies victories with a sound experience that transforms each headset into a crown for the everyday champion. “

Features of the new JBL Quantum gaming headset range inlcude:

– All headsets in the JBL Quantum Range have multi-platform capabilities for seamless connection to PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, mobile and VR.

– Incorporates best-in-class flip-up or detachable boom microphones with echo cancelling technology, which enables users to focus on voice rather than background noises to ensure crystal clear communication.

– Features PU leather-wrapped memory foam ear cushions on the JBL Quantum 100, JBL Quantum 200, JBL Quantum 300 and JBL Quantum 400 models, and premium leather-wrapped memory foam ear cushions on the JBL Quantum 600, JBL Quantum 800 and JBL Quantum ONE models.

– No matter the model, each of the headsets provides players with long-lasting quality and comfort for marathon sessions.

– Players can easily pinpoint incoming fire, hear enemies creeping up from behind or feel the roar of explosive action with JBL’s QuantumSOUND Signature.

– Exposed drivers and tweeters deliver incredible sound clarity, ensuring that users never miss a step, shot or jump during gameplay.

Source : JBL

