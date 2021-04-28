Intel Jasper Lake powered mini PC

Following on from the launch of the new Intel Jasper Lake processors a few months ago, a new mini PC powered by the Jasper Lake CPU has been unveiled by Newsmay Technology in the form of its AC8 mini PC with a choice of the six 6W/10W Celeron/Pentium processors and a previously unannounced 15W Celeron N5095 processor. Apparently the AC8-5095 barebone mini PC is sold for $110 per unit for 40+ pieces orders, although pricing for single units has still yet to be confirmed.
- Jasper Lake SoC (one or the other)
- Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core processor @ 1.1/2.8GHz with UHD graphics; 6W TDP
- Intel Celeron N5100 quad-core processor @ 1.1/2.8GHz with UHD graphics; 6W TDP
- Intel Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core processor @ 1.1/3.1GHz with UHD graphics; 6W TDP
- Intel Celeron N4505 dual-core processor @ 2.0/2.9GHz with UHD graphics; 10W TDP
- Intel Celeron N5105 quad-core processor @ 2.0/2.9GHz with UHD graphics; 10W TDP
- Intel Pentium Silver N6005 quad-core processor @ 2.0GHz/3.3GHz with UHD graphics; 10W TDP
- Intel Celeron N5095 quad-core processor @ 2.0GHz~2.9GHz with UHD graphics; 15W TDP
- System Memory – 2x SODIMM DDR4 slots up to 32GB RAM
- Storage – M.2 2280 socket for SSD, MicroSD card slot
- Video Output – HDMI 2.0 port up to 4Kp60, DisplayPort up to 4Kp60, and VGA
- Audio – Line out jack, Mic-in jack, digital audio via HDMI
- Connectivity
- Gigabit Ethernet
- M.2 PCIe slot for WiFi and/or Bluetooth
- SIM card slot for 4G (TBD, and should be internal if any)
- USB – 4x USB3.0 ports, 2x USB2.0 ports
- Misc – Power button
- Power Supply – 12V/2.4A DC jack
- Dimensions – 127 x 127 x 48 mm (Plastic chassis)
Source : CNX Software : Liliputing
