Intel Jasper Lake powered mini PC

Following on from the launch of the new Intel Jasper Lake processors a few months ago, a new mini PC powered by the Jasper Lake CPU has been unveiled by Newsmay Technology in the form of its AC8 mini PC with a choice of the six 6W/10W Celeron/Pentium processors and a previously unannounced 15W Celeron N5095 processor. Apparently the AC8-5095 barebone mini PC is sold for $110 per unit for 40+ pieces orders, although pricing for single units has still yet to be confirmed.

Jasper Lake SoC (one or the other) Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core processor @ 1.1/2.8GHz with UHD graphics; 6W TDP Intel Celeron N5100 quad-core processor @ 1.1/2.8GHz with UHD graphics; 6W TDP Intel Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core processor @ 1.1/3.1GHz with UHD graphics; 6W TDP Intel Celeron N4505 dual-core processor @ 2.0/2.9GHz with UHD graphics; 10W TDP Intel Celeron N5105 quad-core processor @ 2.0/2.9GHz with UHD graphics; 10W TDP Intel Pentium Silver N6005 quad-core processor @ 2.0GHz/3.3GHz with UHD graphics; 10W TDP Intel Celeron N5095 quad-core processor @ 2.0GHz~2.9GHz with UHD graphics; 15W TDP

System Memory – 2x SODIMM DDR4 slots up to 32GB RAM

Storage – M.2 2280 socket for SSD, MicroSD card slot

Video Output – HDMI 2.0 port up to 4Kp60, DisplayPort up to 4Kp60, and VGA

Audio – Line out jack, Mic-in jack, digital audio via HDMI

Connectivity Gigabit Ethernet M.2 PCIe slot for WiFi and/or Bluetooth SIM card slot for 4G (TBD, and should be internal if any)

USB – 4x USB3.0 ports, 2x USB2.0 ports

Misc – Power button

Power Supply – 12V/2.4A DC jack

Dimensions – 127 x 127 x 48 mm (Plastic chassis)

For more information jump over to the CNX Software website by following the link below.

Source : CNX Software : Liliputing

