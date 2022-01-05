January 2022 Google Pixel update released

Google has announced that it has released the January 2022 Google Pixel update, the update is available for supported devices running Android 12.

The update has been released for the Pixel 3a (XL), 4 (XL), 4a, 4a (5G), Pixel 5 and the Pixel 5A (5G), you can see more details below.

Hello Pixel Community,

We have provided the monthly software update for January 2022. All supported Pixel devices running Android 12 will receive these software updates starting today, with the exception of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, which will receive the update later this month. For more information on the delay, click here. The rollout will continue over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device. We will provide an update to this post once it is available. Users will receive a notification once the OTA becomes available for their device. We encourage you to check your Android version and update to receive the latest software.

The update has not been released for the Google Pixel 6 or the Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, this will be coming later on.

You can find out more information about the January 2022 Google Pixel update over at Google’s website at the link below. As yet there are no details on when it will be released for the Pixel 6 handsets.

Source Google

