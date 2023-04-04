Jane TV series premiers on Apple TV April 14

Apple has released a new trailer for its upcoming new TV series inspired by the work of ethologist and conservationist, Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute. The 10 episode series for kids and families will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming service later this month and will be available to watch globally from Friday, April 14 onwards.

“I believe that stories have the power to inspire people to action. I am very hopeful that this series will encourage young people, their families and friends to help save animals around the world,” said Dr. Goodall.

“Ava Louise Murchison (“Reacher”) stars as Jane Garcia, a nine-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg (“Shameless”), and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.””

