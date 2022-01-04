James Webb Space Telescope interactive book and commemorative poster

The James Webb Space Telescope was successfully launched in December 2021 and is a new optical telescope consisting of 18 hexagonal mirror segments made of gold-plated beryllium which combine to create a 6.5 meter (21 ft 4 inch)[12] diameter mirror. Regarding a chance for astronomers to explore deep space like never before. Designed and created to succeed the Hubble Space Telescope as NASA’s flagship mission in astrophysics the James Webb Space Telescope will provide researchers with data over the next 10 years if all goes well and is roughly half the mass of the Hubble Space Telescope.

If you are interested in learning more about the James Webb Space Telescope an interactive commemorative book and poster have been created and made available via Kickstarter with patches and medallions also available to commemorate the telescopes launch. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $12 or £9 (depending on current exchange rates).

James Webb Space Telescope book

“The will James Webb Space Telescope operate in a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth L2 (Lagrange point), approximately 1,500,000 km (930,000 mi) beyond Earth’s orbit around the Sun. By way of comparison, Hubble orbits 550 km (340 mi) above Earth’s surface, and the Moon is roughly 400,000 km (250,000 mi) from Earth. This distance probably makes it impossible for a crewed mission to repair or upgrade the observatory in the future, as was done for Hubble.”

If the James Webb Space Telescope crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the James Webb Space Telescope poster and book project review the promotional video below.

“The James Webb Space Telescope will fundamentally change our understanding of the universe we live in. Filled with beautiful full-color images and loaded with facts, our handbook is a must-have for everyone interested in space, science, and technology. It makes a great gift for that budding young scientist you know! We also have a PDF eBook version available for download. “

“Celebrate the major milestone that JWST represents in the history of space exploration with our JWST Launch Medallion. The front depicts the Ariane V lifting off, with the place and date of launch and the names of the major mission partners inscribed. The back presents the JWST mirror, on a precision sandblasted face, contrasting with the machined perfection of the smooth gold hexagonal surfaces.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the poster and book, jump over to the official James Webb Space Telescope crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

