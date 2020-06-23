Jaguar I-Pace now features faster charging and more

Jaguar has announced that their Jaguar I-Pace now comes with faster charging and improved technology,.

The electric SUV now features an updated Pivi Pro infotainment system with a range of new features and it is designed ton be as fast as your smartphone.

There is also now faster charging and the car comes with a range of up to 292 miles or 470 km and a 0 to 60 mph time of just 4.5 seconds.

The Jaguar I-PACE now delivers even more technology to make living the electric life simpler and more rewarding than ever. This is the first Jaguar to feature the new Pivi Pro infotainment system. As intuitive to use as a smartphone, Pivi Pro is fast and responsive with enhanced EV navigation that can show you if nearby charging stations are available or in use, what they cost, and how long it will take to charge.

I-PACE now comes with an 11kW on-board charger as standard, enabling customers with access to three-phase electricity supplies to enjoy significantly faster charging: when connected to an 11kW wall box 33 miles* of range (WLTP) per hour can be achieved, while a full charge from empty now takes only 8.6 hours – ideal for overnight charging at home. Customers using 7kW wallboxes also benefit from competitive charging capability – up to 22 miles of charge per hour, with a full charge taking 12.75 hours. When charging ‘on the go’, a 50kW charger will add up to 39 miles in 15 minutes, whilst a 100kW charger will add up to 78 miles over the same period.

You can find out more information about the updated Jaguar I-Pace over at Jaguar at the link below, prices start at £65,195.

Source Jaguar

