Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition is their last petrol sports car

Jaguar has unveiled its last petrol-powered sports car, the Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition, the next sports car from the carmaker will be an electric vehicle, the final cars will be produced in 2024.

The luxury car maker is celebrating 75 years of its sports cars and this new Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition weill be available in limited numbers of just 150 cars, the car will be available in both coupe and convertible models.

As Jaguar embarks on the boldest transformation in its history, to become a modern luxury all-electric brand from 2025, this is an unrepeatable celebration of Jaguar’s internal combustion sports car provenance.

F-TYPE has captivated sports car drivers for more than a decade, just as the E-type did five decades before it. The ZP Edition is the ultimate celebration of that lineage, joining an illustrious roster of heritage-inspired collector’s editions including the 2015 Project 7 and 2020 Heritage 60 Edition.

You can find out more details about the new Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition over at Jaguar at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much the car will retail for. The car will be available in a choice of two colors, Crystal Grey Gloss paint with Navy Blue with an Ebony duotone leather interior.

