How good is the Apple Watch Ultra good for hiking?

Hikers wondering whether the Apple Ultra Watch features technology perfect for hiking, backpacking and adventuring may be interested in a new video created by the “Hiking Guy” YouTube channel. Providing insights into using the Ultra Watch over the last six months when hiking and comparing it to the Garmin Epix, another popular hiking watch. If you are an outdoor enthusiast and a tech aficionado, you might be wondering how the Apple Watch Ultra fares as a hiking companion.

Apple Watch Ultra review

Durability and Design

The Apple Watch Ultra is a robust piece of technology that can withstand the rigors of outdoor adventures. Its bright screen ensures visibility even under harsh sunlight, and the oversized buttons are a boon for gloved hands or when precision might be compromised. However, the Alpine Loop band that comes standard with the watch might not be to everyone’s liking. It can be a bit tricky to put on and take off, but the good news is that it can be swapped out for any regular Apple watch band.

Apple Watch Action Button

The watch introduces a new action button, but its utility is somewhat restricted. It only works with a limited number of built-in apps and, unfortunately, does not support popular hiking apps like AllTrails or Gaia GPS. This might be a slight disappointment for those who rely heavily on these apps for their outdoor adventures.

Battery Life

When it comes to battery life, the Apple Watch Ultra outperforms its predecessors, offering 12-13 hours of activity tracking in normal mode. This makes it a reliable companion for long day hikes. However, when compared to other outdoor watches like the Garmin, the battery life falls a bit short.

GPS and Altimeter

The GPS and altimeter of the Apple Watch Ultra are accurate and dependable, making it an excellent tool for tracking hikes. However, unlike a Garmin watch, users cannot tweak the GPS settings, which might be a limitation for some.

Navigation

One significant drawback of the Apple Watch Ultra is the absence of built-in navigation software. This means users have to rely on third-party apps for navigation and offline maps. Two recommended apps are Work Outdoors and Footpath, but keep in mind that both require a purchase.

Safety Features

The watch comes equipped with two safety features: a loud siren and a fall detection system. The latter can automatically make an emergency call if it detects a fall and the user doesn’t respond within a certain time. This can be a lifesaver in certain situations.

Conclusion

Despite its limitations, the Apple Watch Ultra can be a good hiking watch for those already integrated into the Apple ecosystem and who use their Apple watch for various other functions. However, for those seeking the best outdoor and hiking watch, Garmin watches are recommended by the Hiking Guy YouTube channel.

The Apple Watch Ultra is obviously a sturdy and reliable watch that can be used for hiking, but it has significant limitations, particularly in navigation says the Hiking Guy. Recommending it for those already using Apple products and willing to use third-party apps for navigation. However, for the best outdoor and hiking experience, Garmin watches are the go to timepiece says the Hiking Guy. For more videos jump over to the official YouTube channel.



