Is Amazon’s Cheapest Smartphone ACTUALLY Good

The Moto G04 is one of the cheapest smartphones available on Amazon, offering a clean Android experience and a surprising array of features for its price. However, affordability often comes with trade-offs. While the device provides several appealing aspects, its performance and usability reveal notable compromises. If you’re considering this smartphone, understanding its strengths and limitations is crucial to determine whether it aligns with your specific needs. The video below from Sam Beckman gives us a look at the handset and its features.

Design and Build Quality

The Moto G04 features a matte plastic body that resists fingerprints, offering a simple yet functional aesthetic. While it lacks the premium feel of glass or metal, the build quality is reasonable for its price point. The inclusion of a hole-punch selfie camera adds a modern touch to the otherwise understated design. To enhance its practicality, the device comes with a pre-installed clear case, providing immediate protection without requiring an additional purchase. This thoughtful addition ensures that users can start using the phone without worrying about accidental scratches or damage.

Despite its affordability, the design prioritizes functionality over luxury. The lightweight construction makes it easy to handle, but it may not appeal to users seeking a more premium look and feel. For those who value practicality over aesthetics, the Moto G04 offers a satisfactory design.

Software and Usability

Running Android 14 with minimal customizations, the Moto G04 delivers a clean and user-friendly software experience. The absence of heavy bloatware ensures smooth navigation, while features like gesture controls and a sidebar for quick app access enhance usability. These additions make the device intuitive for everyday tasks, such as messaging, browsing, and social media.

The inclusion of a recent security patch ensures basic software reliability, which is essential for maintaining user privacy and data protection. However, the lack of advanced features or customization options may leave tech-savvy users feeling underwhelmed. For instance, users accustomed to flagship devices might miss features like advanced multitasking tools or enhanced productivity apps. Nevertheless, for those seeking simplicity and ease of use, the Moto G04’s software provides a straightforward and reliable experience.

Display Performance

The Moto G04’s 90Hz LCD display stands out as a notable feature for its price, offering smoother scrolling and animations compared to standard 60Hz screens. This refresh rate enhances the overall user experience, making interactions feel more fluid and responsive. However, the display has its limitations. Poor viewing angles and low brightness levels can make outdoor use challenging, especially under direct sunlight. These shortcomings may hinder users who frequently rely on their devices in bright environments.

While the display is adequate for basic tasks like browsing and video playback, it falls short of delivering a truly immersive visual experience. Colors appear muted, and the lack of sharpness becomes noticeable when viewing high-resolution content. For users prioritizing display quality, this device may not meet expectations, but for casual use, it remains functional.

Hardware Features

Despite its budget-friendly price, the Moto G04 includes several practical hardware features that enhance its usability:

Dual SIM support , allowing users to manage multiple phone numbers on a single device

, allowing users to manage multiple phone numbers on a single device Expandable storage via a microSD card slot, providing flexibility for storing photos, videos, and apps

via a microSD card slot, providing flexibility for storing photos, videos, and apps A headphone jack, catering to users who prefer wired audio solutions

These features make the Moto G04 a versatile choice for everyday use, particularly for users who value functionality over innovative technology. The inclusion of a headphone jack is especially noteworthy, as many modern smartphones have eliminated this feature in favor of wireless audio options.

While these hardware features enhance the device’s practicality, they do not compensate for its overall performance limitations. Users seeking advanced hardware capabilities, such as faster processors or higher-quality displays, may need to explore alternatives in a slightly higher price range.

Camera Capabilities

The Moto G04 is equipped with a 16MP rear camera and a hole-punch selfie camera, offering basic photography capabilities. In well-lit conditions, the camera can capture usable images with decent color accuracy. However, its performance diminishes significantly in low-light environments, where photos often lack detail and sharpness. The presence of shutter lag further impacts the user experience, making it difficult to capture quick or spontaneous moments.

For casual photography, the Moto G04 suffices, but users who prioritize high-quality images may find its camera capabilities disappointing. Advanced features like optical image stabilization or enhanced night modes are absent, limiting the device’s appeal to photography enthusiasts. If capturing detailed and vibrant photos is a priority, exploring alternatives with better camera systems is recommended.

Battery Life

The Moto G04 offers moderate battery performance, capable of lasting a full day with light usage. Tasks such as messaging, phone calls, and occasional social media browsing are manageable without frequent recharging. However, heavier activities like gaming, video streaming, or extensive app usage will drain the battery more quickly, requiring users to recharge before the day ends.

While the battery life is adequate for basic users, it does not stand out compared to other devices in its price range. The absence of fast-charging capabilities further limits its convenience, as users may need to wait longer for the device to recharge fully. For those with minimal usage needs, the battery performance is sufficient, but power users may find it lacking.

Performance and Limitations

Powered by entry-level hardware, the Moto G04 is designed for basic tasks rather than demanding applications. Initial setup can feel sluggish, and multitasking often results in noticeable lag. While the device handles simple functions like messaging and light app usage reasonably well, it struggles with gaming, intensive multitasking, and resource-heavy applications.

The fingerprint sensor, while convenient in theory, is inconsistent in practice. Users may experience frustration with its unreliable performance, particularly when attempting to unlock the device quickly. These limitations highlight the trade-offs associated with choosing an ultra-budget smartphone.

Drawbacks and Alternatives

While the Moto G04 offers value for its price, it comes with several drawbacks:

Poor haptics , which reduce the overall user experience

, which reduce the overall user experience Unreliable fingerprint sensor , leading to inconsistent unlocking performance

, leading to inconsistent unlocking performance Limited performance for demanding tasks, making it unsuitable for power users

For users willing to invest slightly more, refurbished older flagship models or mid-range alternatives may provide a better balance of performance, build quality, and camera capabilities. These options often deliver a more satisfying experience without the compromises associated with ultra-budget devices.

The Moto G04 is a functional choice for users with basic needs, but its limitations make it less appealing for those seeking a more versatile and reliable smartphone.

Source & Image Credit: Sam Beckman



