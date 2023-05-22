iQOO Z7s smartphone gets official

iQOO has launched its latest Android smartphone, the new iQOO Z7s and the handset comes with a 6.38-inch AMOLED display that has a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and the device comes with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 128GB.

If you need some extra storage then the handset is also equipped with a microSD card slot for expansion and the device features a 4,500 mAh battery and it comes with 44W fast charging.

The new iQOO Z7s smartphone is equipped with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and there is a dual camera setup on the rear of the device.

On the rear of the handset there is a 64-megapixel main camera for photos and videos and a secondary 2-megapixel depth camera, on the front of the handset there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies. The handset also comes with Android 13 and Funtouch OS 13.

The new iQOO Z7s smartphone will be available in two colors, Norway Blue and Pacific Night and the device will start at INR 18,999 which is about $230 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena



