iQOO Z7i android smartphone unveiled

iQOO has launched a new android smartphone, the iQOO Z7i and the handset comes with a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display.

The display on the handset comes with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, it also comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020cota core mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of RAM and storage options.

There are a total of three options, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device also comes with a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The new iQOO Z7i smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 15W wired charging, the handset comes with Origin OS Ocean which is based on Google’s Android 13 OS.

The device has a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear. On the front of the handset, there is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies.

On the back of the device, there is also a 13-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, plus a 2-megapixel macro camera and an LED flash. The handset will come in a choice of two colors, Blue and Black and it will retail for CNY 949 which is about $137.

Source GSM Arena





