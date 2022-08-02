iQOO 9T Android smartphone unveiled

iQOO has launched their latest Androids smartphone, the iQOO 9T and the device comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of RAM and storage options.

You can choose from 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, there is no microSD card slot.

The new iQOO 9T smartphone comes with a 4700 mAh battery and it features 120W fast charging, according to the manufacturer it can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in just 19 minutes.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the rear.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera with a wide lens, there is also a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera.

The device also comes with a fingerprint scanner under the display and it comes with the latest version of Google’s mobile OS, Android 12, and Funtouch 12. It will of course be getting the android 13 updates when that is released.

The new iQOO 9T smartphone will go on sale in India on the 4th of August and pricing starts at INR 49.999 which is about $635.

Source GSM Arena

