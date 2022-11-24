iQOO 11 Pro smartphones gets benchmarked

iQOO will be launching a new smartphone in December, the iQOO 11 Pro and now the handset has been benchmarked, we previously heard some specifications on the device.

The iQOO 11 Pro has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarks with the model number vivo I2212, IQOO is one of Vivo’s sub-brands.

The handset scores a single-core score of 1,466 and a multi-core score of 4,686, the listing has confirmed what processor and how much RAM the device will feature.

The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and it will come with 16GB of RAM, we are also expecting other models with different RAM and storage options.

Rumors have suggested that the new iQOO 11 Pro smartphone will come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The exact resolution is not known as yet but we would expect at least FHD+ or probably QHD+.

The handset will come with a 4,700 mAh battery and it will feature 200W fast charging, which should mean that it will be able to charge very quickly. So far those are the only specifications that are available on the handset.

As with other iQOO smartphones, the new device will be available with a BMW M sport design, the handset will apparently be made official on the 2nd of December.

Source GSM Arena





