iQOO 11 Pro smartphone specs revealed

The new iQOO 11 Pro smartphone will be one of the first handsets to use the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor.

The handset was recently benchmarked with the processor in tow and now some more details about the device have been revealed.

The new iQOO 11 Pro is rumored to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, and it will also come with Android 13.

The handset will apparently use Vivo’s own V2 image processing chip as well as the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Other rumored specifications on the handset include a 4700 mAh battery and it will apparently feature 200W charging. The 200W charging sounds impressive it will be interesting to see how quickly the device can be charged.

As yet there is no specific release date for the new iQOO 11 Pro smartphone, there will apparently be a couple of versions of the handset including a BMW M Motorsports-themed version.

The handset will apparently be launched in India and a range of other countries. As soon as we get some more details about the device, including a full specifications list and some photos of the device and details on the exact launch date and pricing, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals