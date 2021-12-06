iPull makes it easier to remove Apple slimline plugs

If you experience trouble trying to remove the slimline design of the Apple plugs used to charge Apple devices and previously included with iPhones and iPads. You may be interested in a new gadget aptly named the iPull, specifically designed to help you remove those pesky plugs with a simple pull. Launched via Kickstarter the iPull handles are available single a and in packs. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $15 or £11 (depending on current exchange rates).

iPull Apple Plug Handle

“Never struggle to get your Apple plug out of the socket again. The i-Pull adheres quickly and easily on to the back of any plug and it is made using zinc alloy which is strong, durable and long lasting. I’m Catherine, a 38 year old single mum. I, worryingly, lost my job at the beginning of the first Covid lockdown. This meant I had a lot more time on my hands and more time around my teenage children…who kept arguing over who’s basic white Apple plug was who’s. “

If the iPull crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the iPull Apple plug handle project checkout the promotional video below.

“I thought, we really need to personalise these plugs to stop the confusion, the same way we can personalise our iPhones. This is the reason I made the i-Pull in a few colour variations (see below) so I could tell the difference between my plug, my sons plug and my daughters plug. No more arguments or confusion. If the i-Pull is popular, I plan to add varying colours in the future. The i-Pull backers will be the first to know via email. I promise to give them advance notice on new colours and the limited edition colours that I already have in the works should my Kickstarter be successful. “

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the Apple plug handle, jump over to the official iPull crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

