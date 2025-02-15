iPhone SE 4 vs SE 3: You WON’T Believe What’s Changed

Apple’s iPhone SE 4 introduces a range of noteworthy upgrades, positioning it as a significant contender in the budget-friendly smartphone market. By incorporating features that bring it closer to Apple’s flagship models, the SE 4 caters to users seeking an affordable device without compromising on performance or design. Here’s a detailed comparison from Nick Ackerman of the iPhone SE 4 and its predecessor, the iPhone SE 3, and why these updates are important.

Modern Display: OLED with a Notch

One of the most prominent changes in the iPhone SE 4 is its shift from the SE 3’s LCD display to a larger OLED screen. This upgrade significantly enhances the overall viewing experience by offering:

Richer, more vibrant colors and deeper blacks

Improved contrast for sharper and more detailed visuals

Although the display retains a 60Hz refresh rate and does not include Apple’s ProMotion technology, the addition of a notch design aligns the SE 4 with Apple’s modern aesthetic. This design update not only improves the screen quality but also gives the device a sleeker, more contemporary appearance, making it feel more in line with Apple’s premium models.

Face ID: A Shift in Security and Convenience

The iPhone SE 4 replaces the traditional Touch ID home button with Face ID, a feature that has been a hallmark of Apple’s higher-end models. This transition brings several benefits, including:

Enhanced security through advanced facial recognition technology

Greater convenience for unlocking the phone and authenticating payments

For users accustomed to Touch ID, this change represents a step toward Apple’s unified design philosophy across its product lineup. Face ID not only modernizes the SE 4 but also simplifies interactions, making everyday tasks faster and more intuitive.

Improved Battery Life with a Thicker Build

Apple has slightly increased the thickness of the iPhone SE 4 to accommodate a larger battery, addressing one of the key areas where budget smartphones often fall short. This design adjustment results in:

Extended battery life, allowing for longer usage between charges

Fewer interruptions during activities like streaming, browsing, or working

While the SE 3 offered respectable battery performance, the SE 4’s enhancements make it a better choice for users who rely heavily on their devices throughout the day. The thicker build also contributes to a more robust feel, adding to the device’s overall durability.

Performance Boost: A18 Chip and Increased RAM

At the heart of the iPhone SE 4 is Apple’s latest A18 chip, which delivers a substantial performance boost over the SE 3. This new processor offers:

Faster and more efficient performance for demanding tasks

Improved energy efficiency, contributing to better battery life

Additionally, the SE 4 is expected to feature increased RAM, potentially up to 6GB or 8GB. This upgrade enables smoother multitasking, faster app launches, and improved responsiveness. Compared to the SE 3, these hardware improvements ensure the SE 4 is well-equipped to handle future software updates and intensive applications, making it a more future-proof option for users.

Camera Upgrade: 48MP Sensor for Better Photography

The iPhone SE 4 retains a single rear camera but introduces a 48MP sensor, a significant improvement over the SE 3’s camera capabilities. This upgrade enhances:

Photo sharpness and detail, particularly in well-lit conditions

Low-light performance, allowing for clearer and brighter images

Zoom capabilities, offering more versatility in photography

Video recording also benefits from these improvements, with features like action mode providing smoother footage during movement. These updates make the SE 4 a compelling choice for users who value high-quality photography and video recording without the need for a dual-camera setup.

USB-C and Enhanced Connectivity

In line with Apple’s move toward standardization, the iPhone SE 4 replaces the Lightning port with USB-C, a change that brings several advantages:

Faster charging speeds, reducing downtime

Broader compatibility with a wide range of accessories

The SE 4 also includes improved 5G connectivity, making sure faster download speeds and more reliable network performance. These updates not only enhance the device’s usability but also help future-proof it for evolving technology standards, making it a more versatile and long-lasting investment.

Pricing and Target Audience

Apple is expected to price the iPhone SE 4 between $499 and $599, maintaining its position as a budget-friendly option within the iPhone lineup. This pricing strategy makes the SE 4 particularly appealing to:

Users upgrading from older devices like the SE 3 or earlier models

Those seeking a modern iPhone experience without the premium cost of flagship models

By striking a balance between affordability and innovative features, the SE 4 caters to a wide range of users, from budget-conscious buyers to those looking for a secondary device with reliable performance.

Why the iPhone SE 4 Stands Out

The new iPhone SE represents a thoughtful evolution of Apple’s entry-level smartphone, offering a blend of modern features and affordability. With upgrades like the OLED display, Face ID, A18 chip, and 48MP camera, it delivers a substantial improvement over the SE 3. Whether you’re a longtime SE user or simply looking for a cost-effective way to access Apple’s ecosystem, the SE 4 provides a compelling mix of performance, design, and functionality. For users seeking a budget-friendly yet modern smartphone, the iPhone SE 4 is a strong contender that bridges the gap between affordability and premium features.

Source & Image Credit: Nick Ackerman



