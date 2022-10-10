iPhone SE 4 details revealed

We have just had the new iPhone 14 handsets launch and now we have details on another iPhone, the iPhone SE 4.

According to a recent report, we can expect the next year’s iPhone SE to get a range of upgrades over the current model including a range of design changes. We previously heard that the handset may look like the iPhone XR.

The news comes from Ross Youn from Display Supply Chian Consultants (DSCC), who has said that the new iPhone SE 4 will come with a 6.1-inch display and that the display will feature a notch on the front similar to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models.

We can also expect the new iPhone SE to get a range of other upgrades over the current model, this should include a new processor and more RAM than the current device.

There should also be upgrades for the cameras and we may see the iPhone SE come with Face ID and Apple’s TrueDepth camera, something which has only been available on the top models.

We are not expecting to see the new iPhone SE until next year, Apple is expected to unveil a range of new devices this month. This should include some new iPads and also a new range of Macs including MacBooks and possibly new iMacs.

Source MacRumors



