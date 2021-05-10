Smooth Q3 iPhone gimbal preorders open

If you are searching for an iPhone gimbal you may be interested in a new contender called the Smooth Q3 created by the develop and team at Zhiyun. Suitable for a wide variety of different smart phones the iPhone gimbal features a number of useful features including the tripod, 3 level brightness, 180 degree horizontally rotatable and more for $118. Providing a competitive and more affordable alternative to the DJI OM 4 which retails at $197. Supplied with a companion application the iPhone gimbal uses AILive in ZY Cami to achieve face-tracking in multiple live streaming platforms.

Smooth Q3 gimbal for iPhone features :

– Compact sliding design 3-axis mobile stabilizer

– Build-in LED fill light, 3 level brightness, 180 degree horizontally rotatable

– One button portrait mode

– Live streaming enabled for all platforms via the app

– Fascinating effects in the companion app: Multiple “You”, subject tracking, gesture control, panorama, time lapse, motion lapse, Dolly Zoom, etc..

– Easy video editing in the app: amazing templates, music, special effects and filters.

“Integrated rotatable fill light with touch button to light you up from all angles with three adjustable brightness levels. A guarantee for a brighter you in the front, back or 180° all around. You deserve a wider world in your hand. Shoot it with ultra-wide angle for your vast landscapes or low-angles. *Only available in iOS and smartphones that support wide-angle shooting.Always stay in the spotlight. Activate the SmartFollow 3.0 with just one tap via the App. *This feature needs to be used with ZY Cami App.”

Source : Zhiyun

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals