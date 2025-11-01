iPhone Fold is Finally Creaseless! The Liquid Metal Hinge & New Design REVEALED

Apple is preparing to make a significant impact in the foldable smartphone market with its first-ever foldable iPhone, expected to debut in September 2026. This highly anticipated device combines advanced technology with a sleek, compact design, aiming to deliver a seamless blend of innovation and practicality. With features such as a durable liquid metal hinge, dual displays, and innovative battery technology, the foldable iPhone is poised to reshape how you interact with your smartphone. The video below fromMatt Talks Tech gives us more information about the new iPhone Fold.

Liquid Metal Hinge: Durability Meets Elegance

A standout feature of the foldable iPhone is its innovative liquid metal hinge, designed to address one of the most critical challenges in foldable devices: durability. This hinge minimizes screen creases while ensuring a smooth and reliable folding mechanism. By using liquid metal, Apple aims to create a hinge that remains robust over time, enhancing both the device’s longevity and its premium aesthetic.

For users, this means a foldable phone that not only looks sophisticated but also withstands the rigors of daily use. The liquid metal hinge is a testament to Apple’s commitment to combining functionality with elegance, making sure that the foldable iPhone delivers a superior user experience.

Dual Displays: A New Level of Versatility

The foldable iPhone is expected to feature a dual-display setup, offering distinct advantages for different use cases:

Internal Display: A 7.8-inch screen, comparable to the size of an iPad Mini, optimized for immersive experiences such as streaming videos, gaming, or multitasking. The reduced black borders in landscape mode enhance the viewing experience, making it ideal for media consumption.

External Display: A 5.5-inch screen designed for quick and efficient access to essential functions like notifications, calls, and messaging. This display allows you to handle tasks conveniently without the need to unfold the device.

This dual-display configuration offers a balance of productivity and convenience, catering to a wide range of user needs. Whether you’re a professional managing multiple tasks or a casual user enjoying entertainment, the foldable iPhone adapts seamlessly to your lifestyle.

Touch ID: A Trusted Feature Returns

Apple is expected to reintroduce Touch ID with the foldable iPhone, integrating it into the side power button. This feature, already present in some iPad models, provides an alternative to Face ID for users who prefer fingerprint authentication. By offering both options, Apple ensures that the device appeals to a broader audience, accommodating diverse preferences for security and convenience.

The return of Touch ID highlights Apple’s focus on user-centric design, blending modern technology with familiar features to enhance the overall experience. For users, this means greater flexibility and ease of use in securing their device.

Carbon Lithium Battery: Powering the Future

Battery performance is a critical consideration for foldable devices, and Apple has addressed this with its carbon lithium battery technology. This advanced battery design enables a thinner device profile while delivering a capacity exceeding 5,000mAh. The result is a device capable of supporting dual displays and demanding tasks with all-day battery life.

For users, this translates to fewer interruptions and more time to focus on productivity, entertainment, or communication. The carbon lithium battery underscores Apple’s commitment to combining efficiency with performance, making sure that the foldable iPhone meets the demands of modern users.

Pricing and Release: A Premium Offering

The foldable iPhone is set to launch in September 2026, with an anticipated starting price between $1,600 and $1,700. Positioned in the premium segment, the device offers a compelling value proposition by combining the functionality of a smartphone and a tablet into one versatile product.

For users seeking a device that delivers both innovation and practicality, the foldable iPhone represents a cost-effective solution. By eliminating the need for multiple gadgets, it offers convenience and efficiency, making it an attractive choice for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Transforming the Foldable Smartphone Landscape

Apple’s foldable iPhone represents a significant step forward in smartphone design and functionality. With its durable liquid metal hinge, versatile dual displays, and advanced carbon lithium battery, the device challenges industry standards and sets a new benchmark for foldable technology.

As you anticipate its release, the foldable iPhone promises to redefine how you interact with your smartphone, offering a seamless blend of style, performance, and practicality. This innovative device is not just a product—it is a vision of the future, where technology adapts to your needs and enhances your everyday life.

