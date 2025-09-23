iPhone Air vs. Galaxy S25 Edge: Which Thin Phone Is Best?

Selecting the ideal smartphone can be a daunting task, especially when comparing two flagship devices like the iPhone Air and the Galaxy S25 Edge. Both models showcase innovative technology and cater to different user preferences, excelling in areas such as performance, display, camera capabilities, and more. The video below from Matt Talks Tech provides a detailed comparison to help you determine which device aligns best with your needs.

Performance: Speed and Efficiency

Performance is a critical factor in any smartphone, and both the iPhone Air and Galaxy S25 Edge deliver exceptional results, albeit with distinct approaches.

iPhone Air: Powered by the A19 Pro chip, this device features a 6-core CPU (two performance cores and four efficiency cores) alongside a 16-core neural engine. This combination ensures smooth multitasking, efficient power usage, and AI-driven optimizations tailored to Apple’s ecosystem.

Both devices come with 12GB of RAM, ensuring seamless operation for demanding applications. If you value ecosystem integration and efficiency, the iPhone Air is a strong choice. On the other hand, if you prioritize raw power and advanced AI features, the Galaxy S25 Edge stands out.

Display: Brightness and Visual Experience

The display is a key consideration for many users, and both smartphones excel in delivering stunning visuals with unique strengths.

iPhone Air: Features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with an impressive peak brightness of 3000 nits, making it ideal for outdoor use in bright sunlight. It also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, making sure smooth scrolling and fluid animations.

If maximum brightness is your priority, the iPhone Air leads the way. However, the Galaxy S25 Edge offers a larger screen and superior glare reduction, making it an excellent choice for immersive viewing experiences.

Camera Technology: Capturing Moments

The camera systems on these devices cater to different photography and videography needs, offering unique strengths.

Galaxy S25 Edge: Equipped with a 200MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP front-facing camera, this device is designed for photography enthusiasts. It also supports 8K video recording at 30fps, delivering exceptional detail and clarity.

For users who prioritize high-resolution photography, the Galaxy S25 Edge is the better option. However, if advanced video features like Dolby Vision are more important, the iPhone Air excels.

Battery and Charging: Staying Powered

Battery life and charging capabilities are essential for staying connected throughout the day, and both devices perform admirably in this regard.

iPhone Air: Comes with a 3,149mAh battery, supporting MagSafe wireless charging at 20W and fast charging that reaches 50% in just 30 minutes. Apple claims up to 29 hours of video playback, making it a reliable choice for daily use.

While both devices offer excellent battery performance, the Galaxy S25 Edge’s larger capacity could be advantageous for users with more demanding power needs.

Build and Design: Durability Meets Elegance

Design and durability are important considerations, and both smartphones are crafted with premium materials to ensure a stylish and robust build.

iPhone Air: Constructed with a titanium frame and Ceramic Shield 2 glass, this device offers enhanced scratch and drop resistance. Weighing just 163 grams, it is lightweight and easy to handle.

Both devices are durable and elegant, with only minor differences in weight and materials. Your choice may come down to personal preference in design aesthetics.

Connectivity and Software: Smarter and Faster

Connectivity and software capabilities play a significant role in enhancing the user experience, and both devices offer robust options.

iPhone Air: Supports Wi-Fi 7 with Apple’s N1 chip and USB-C 2.0. While its USB-C port is fast, it lags behind in data transfer speeds compared to its competitor. The device integrates seamlessly with Apple’s ecosystem, offering a cohesive and intuitive user experience.

For users who frequently transfer large files or value advanced AI-driven features, the Galaxy S25 Edge is the superior choice. However, the iPhone Air excels in ecosystem integration and ease of use.

Making the Right Choice

Deciding between the iPhone Air and the Galaxy S25 Edge ultimately depends on your individual preferences and priorities:

Choose the Galaxy S25 Edge if you value a larger display, higher camera resolution, faster data transfer speeds, and advanced AI features.

Both devices represent the pinnacle of smartphone technology in 2025, making sure that whichever you choose, you’ll enjoy a premium experience tailored to your needs.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



