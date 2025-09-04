iPhone 17 Pro: All The Leaked Specs You Need to Know



The iPhone 17 Pro represents a significant advancement in smartphone technology, blending innovative features with a sleek, user-focused design. With its powerful performance, professional-grade camera system, and refined aesthetics, this device is crafted to meet the demands of modern users. Starting at a price of $1,049, pre-orders open on September 12, 2025, with availability beginning September 19. Below is an in-depth look at the features and capabilities that make the iPhone 17 Pro a compelling choice in a new video from MattTalksTech.

Display: Smooth, Bright, and Immersive

The iPhone 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, making sure fluid animations and seamless scrolling. Whether you’re gaming, browsing, or streaming, the display delivers a consistently smooth and responsive experience.

To enhance outdoor usability, Apple has incorporated an anti-reflective nano-texture coating, significantly improving visibility in bright sunlight. The screen also supports Dolby Vision, offering vibrant colors, deep contrast, and an immersive viewing experience that improves everything from movies to photos.

Camera System: Redefining Mobile Photography

The iPhone 17 Pro introduces an innovative triple 48MP camera system, setting a new standard for smartphone photography. For the first time, a 48MP telephoto lens is included, allowing sharper and more detailed zoomed-in shots. This system is designed to cater to both casual photographers and professionals seeking high-quality results.

Key camera features include:

8K video recording at 60fps and 4K at 120fps for cinematic-quality videos.

at 60fps and 4K at 120fps for cinematic-quality videos. Advanced stabilization technology for smoother, more professional-looking footage.

Dolby Vision and spatial video recording enhance immersive content creation.

Dual recording modes allow simultaneous use of the front and rear cameras.

The front-facing camera has also been upgraded to 24MP, ensuring sharper and more detailed selfies, making it ideal for video calls and social media content.

Performance: Power Meets Efficiency

At the heart of the iPhone 17 Pro is the A19 Pro chip, built on an innovative 3nm architecture. This processor delivers faster speeds and improved energy efficiency, allowing effortless multitasking and smooth operation of demanding applications.

With 12GB of RAM and storage options ranging up to 1TB, the device is equipped to handle everything from large files to intensive workflows. Apple has also introduced vapor chamber cooling technology, ensuring consistent performance by preventing overheating during prolonged use.

Battery and Charging: More Power, Less Waiting

The iPhone 17 Pro is equipped with a slightly larger 3,700mAh battery, offering extended usage on a single charge. Charging capabilities have also been enhanced to minimize downtime:

USB-C support with up to 45W fast charging for quicker power-ups.

with up to 45W fast charging for quicker power-ups. Wireless charging compatibility with the Qi 2.2 standard at 25W.

These improvements ensure that users can spend more time enjoying their device and less time tethered to a charger.

Design: Lightweight and Stylish

Apple has refined the design of the iPhone 17 Pro, opting for an aluminum and glass construction instead of the titanium used in its predecessor. This change reduces the device’s weight while maintaining its durability and premium feel.

The iPhone 17 Pro is available in new color options, including dark blue and orange, alongside classic choices. The minimalist design, combined with its lightweight build, ensures the device is both functional and visually appealing.

Connectivity: Faster and Smarter Connections

The iPhone 17 Pro is equipped with a custom Apple 5G chip, delivering faster and more reliable network performance. It also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.4, ensuring seamless connectivity with other devices and accessories.

Face ID remains the primary biometric authentication method, providing secure and convenient access to your phone. This feature continues to evolve, offering faster recognition and improved accuracy.

Release Date and Pricing

The iPhone 17 Pro will be available for pre-order starting September 12, 2025, with general availability beginning on September 19. The base model is priced at $1,049, reflecting a slight increase over its predecessor. With its combination of advanced features and refined design, the iPhone 17 Pro offers excellent value for those seeking a premium smartphone experience.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



